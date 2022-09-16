Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 16 September, 2022, 3:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

SFIL celebrates second anniv

Published : Friday, 16 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10
Business Desk

SFIL celebrates second anniv

SFIL celebrates second anniv

Strategic Finance & Investments Limited (SFIL), a leading Bangladesh Bank licensed full-service financial institution and the only joint venture consortium of institutional investors from Canada, US, Bangladesh,  celebrated its 2nd Anniversary at The Westin Dhaka on Wednesday.
The event was hosted by SFIL Deputy Managing Director Tamim Marzan Huda. Different high value clients, stakeholders, partners and dignitaries of various corporate bodies and institutions were present at the event, says a press release.
SFIL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Irteza Ahmed Khan said: "SFIL aspires to be the most preferred financial institution through innovation and smart use of technology. We provide all kinds of financial solutions including Home Loan, Auto Loan, SME Loan, Women Entrepreneur Loan, Corporate Loan and Corporate Advisory.
"The company has scored remarkable growth in loan and deposits as well as in profitability. It has maintained ZERO NPL loan portfolio. We will be looking forward to a sustainable growth through innovative products and processes to meet our customers need."
SFIL Chairman Ehsanul Kabir said: "SFIL will continue to invest in Innovation, Technology, Sustainable Business Practices, Green Initiatives and Staff Members resulting to play an active role in overall impact in the economy, community and the country.
On the occasion the company launched "SFIL Connect"- a state of the art digital mobile application for opening DPS and Term Deposit accounts instantly from anywhere in the country. Now customers can pay deposit and loan installments instantly and also can get account related information and services smoothly with just a few taps oh their smartphone.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
NCC Bank holds discussion on Sustainable Finance: Challenge and Opportunities
ONE Bank inks deal with Momo Inn, BCL Aviation
France’s EDF faces 29b euro hit from nuclear woes
Export Dev Fund loans can be repaid in installments: BB
Emirates and United sign historical agreement
Tesla sued by drivers over alleged false Autopilot
Bangladesh Bank announces Merchandise Trade Policy


Latest News
Refrain from dealing in Cryptocurrency: BB
Next elections will face questions again if major parties don't participate: TIB
Putin says priority to send Ukraine's grain to countries in need
Road communication with Bhutan via 3rd country to boost trade, tourism: Tipu
Bangladesh should not have to carry the burden of climate change alone: UN official
At least 9 dead in stampede at concert in Guatemala, 20 injured
Bangladesh to play two T20s against UAE during training camp
Germany to supply two more rocket launchers to Kyiv
Four ‘subject officers’ identified in probe into police shooting in Canada
Youth's body recovered in Rangamati
Most Read News
End of COVID pandemic 'is in sight', WHO chief says
Pakistan floods: Dengue cases soaring after record monsoon
Rohingya refugee repatriation: Looking beyond ICJ's ruling
WHO chief: COVID pandemic may end in near future
World leaders to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral
PM leaves Dhaka for London, New York
Woman killed by husband in city
Marine fishing in setback for higher fuel prices
Hilsa catching, selling banned for 22 days from Oct 7
SSC exams begin across country
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft