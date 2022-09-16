

SFIL celebrates second anniv

The event was hosted by SFIL Deputy Managing Director Tamim Marzan Huda. Different high value clients, stakeholders, partners and dignitaries of various corporate bodies and institutions were present at the event, says a press release.

SFIL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Irteza Ahmed Khan said: "SFIL aspires to be the most preferred financial institution through innovation and smart use of technology. We provide all kinds of financial solutions including Home Loan, Auto Loan, SME Loan, Women Entrepreneur Loan, Corporate Loan and Corporate Advisory.

"The company has scored remarkable growth in loan and deposits as well as in profitability. It has maintained ZERO NPL loan portfolio. We will be looking forward to a sustainable growth through innovative products and processes to meet our customers need."

SFIL Chairman Ehsanul Kabir said: "SFIL will continue to invest in Innovation, Technology, Sustainable Business Practices, Green Initiatives and Staff Members resulting to play an active role in overall impact in the economy, community and the country.

On the occasion the company launched "SFIL Connect"- a state of the art digital mobile application for opening DPS and Term Deposit accounts instantly from anywhere in the country. Now customers can pay deposit and loan installments instantly and also can get account related information and services smoothly with just a few taps oh their smartphone.























