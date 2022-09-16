Fuel prices jump in Kenya after subsidies cut

NAIROBI, Sept 15: Fuel prices in Kenya surged to record highs on Thursday after the new government slashed subsidies, piling on misery for a population already facing deep economic hardship.

The price of petrol increased by 20 shillings to 179.30 (about $1.50) per litre while diesel and kerosene prices are up by 20 and 25 shillings respectively, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) said.

The new price regime that will remain in force until October 14 was announced shortly after Kenya's new President William Ruto took office on Tuesday vowing to scrap food and fuel subsidies.

"The interventions in place have not borne any fruit," Ruto said in his inauguration speech.

Kenya is reeling from the global surge in crude oil prices and last year introduced measures to cushion consumers from the high retail prices. -AFP



















