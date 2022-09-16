

BGMEA for business interactions with India

In alignment with the global trend and demand, the RMG industry of Bangladesh is strongly focusing on diversifying RMG product basket, especially to non-cotton and high-value items, it said.

On the other hand, India has a big textile sector having a considerable capacity of supplying man-made fibre and blended textile products while the country is also a promising destination for Bangladeshi RMG exports.

The business situation has created opportunities for Bangladesh and India to drive development in the RMG and textile industry in both countries.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan came up with the observations while speaking at a meeting with Dhiraj Raichand Shah, Chairman of the Synthetic & Rayon Textiles Export Promotion Council (SRTEPC).

BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Trade Fair Kamal Uddin, Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Cash Incentive Humayun Kabir Salim and Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Schedule Bank Md. Israfil Atique were also present at the meeting held at BGMEA Complex in Dhaka.

Faruque Hassan laid emphasis on increasing more direct business interactions between Bangladeshi RMG exporters and Indian textile products suppliers to strengthen the reciprocal relationship that would be useful for both sides.

SRTEPC Chairman Dhiraj Raichand Shah invited BGMEA to participate in the Source India Mumbai exhibition which will be held in Mumbai from 28th November to 30th November, 2022.

Different categories of the latest range of Indian textile products including Fibre, Yarn, Fabrics for Men's and Women's Wear, Home Textiles, Made-ups, Technical textiles, etc. will be displayed in the exhibition.

The BGMEA President invited the SRTEPC Chairman to the "Made in Bangladesh Week" which will be organized by BGMEA to showcase prospects and strengths of the RMG industry. -UNB











