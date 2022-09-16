All closed BJMC jute mills to be reopened within this year



Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi speaking to the media after visiting Amin Jute Mill in Chattogram on Wednesday.

The minister revealed this information while talking to reporters after visiting Amin Jute Mill in Chattogram.

Jute production and export of jute products from leased out mills have started that created some employment opportunities, he said.

The government has already leased out three jute mills -Bangladesh Jute Mill, Narsingdi, KFD Jute Mill, Chattogram and National Jute Mill, Sirajganj and the process to lease out three more jute mills is underway, said the minister.

He also expects that the workers of the closed mills will get the scope to work in the rent-based leased mills.

On July 1, 2020, the government announced closure of 25 state-owned jute mills under BJMC.

The government has so far paid Tk 3,563 crore dues of the permanent workers of these mills. -UNB













All closed jute mills under the Bangladesh Jute Mill Corporation (BJMC) will be reopened in phases within this year, said Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi on Wednesday.The minister revealed this information while talking to reporters after visiting Amin Jute Mill in Chattogram.Jute production and export of jute products from leased out mills have started that created some employment opportunities, he said.The government has already leased out three jute mills -Bangladesh Jute Mill, Narsingdi, KFD Jute Mill, Chattogram and National Jute Mill, Sirajganj and the process to lease out three more jute mills is underway, said the minister.He also expects that the workers of the closed mills will get the scope to work in the rent-based leased mills.On July 1, 2020, the government announced closure of 25 state-owned jute mills under BJMC.The government has so far paid Tk 3,563 crore dues of the permanent workers of these mills. -UNB