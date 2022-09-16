Video
Shell CEO to step down, hand reins to renewables chief

Published : Friday, 16 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

LONDON, Sept 15: Shell on Thursday announced the exit of chief executive Ben van Beurden as the British oil and gas giant looks to reinvent itself under group renewables boss Wael Sawan.
Dutchman van Beurden, 64, will step down at the end of 2022 after nine years in charge of the energy major and nearly four decades as a Shell employee.
Van Beurden has presided over rollercoaster oil prices fuelled by the Covid pandemic and Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as overseeing a major corporate overhaul that saw it ditch "Royal Dutch" from its name.
The outgoing CEO "can look back with great pride on an extraordinary 39-year Shell career", chairman Andrew Mackenzie said in a statement.
He said van Beurden had been "in the vanguard for the transition of Shell to a net zero emissions energy business by 2050", adding that he "leaves a financially strong and profitable company".
Oil and gas prices have rocketed this year, leaving Shell "with a robust balance sheet, very strong cash generation capability and a compelling set of options for growth", Mackenzie added.
Shell has faced strong criticism over its net-zero plans from the environmental lobby, which accuses it of "greenwashing", or marketing a company as overly climate-friendly.
Energy companies and businesses generally are seeking to slash carbon emissions in line with government targets on tackling climate change.
Shell hopes Beirut-born Sawan, 48, will boost the transition plans.    -AFP


