

Premier Bank achieves ISMS Certification

The Premier Bank Limited has achieved the globally recognized and coveted ISO 27001:2013 Certification for the implementation of Information Security Management System (ISMS).M. Reazul Karim, FCMA, Managing Director and CEO of the bank received the ISO 27001:2013 certificate from Ahmed Kamal Khan, Group Advisor of Software Shop Limited (SSL) in a certificate handover ceremony held recently at the Premier Bank head office. Muhammed Ali, Advisor to the bank was also present at the ceremony, says a press release.Syed Nowsher Ali, Deputy Managing Director; Sayed Abul Hashem, FCA, FCMA, Deputy Managing Director; A. Y. M. Naimul Islam, SEVP and Head of Customer Relationship Management Division; Anisul Kabir, SEVP and CCO; Mohd. Jamil Hossain, CMA, SEVP and Head of Corporate Banking Division; Md. Mashuqur Rahman, EVP and Head of IT; Md. Tareq Uddin, EVP and Head of Brand Marketing and Communications; Shibly Sadeque, EVP and Head of International Division and Kh. Golam Sarwar, SAVP and Incharge of IT Security and Governance attended the ceremony with Shahzada M. Redwan, Director and CTO and Mohiuddin Toufiq, AGM and Head of BFS of SSL along with other top management officials from both organisations.