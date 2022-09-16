

Sonalika service campaign 2022 launched

For the past few years, Sonalika Tractor has been at the top position in the tractor industry of Bangladesh. One of the main reasons for this accomplishment is ACI Motors' six-hour service commitment which achieved highest customer satisfaction.

Like every year, this year ACI Motors has organized its annual service campaign and feedback sharing session for its customers which was a get-together for Sonalika customers. Tractor owners, drivers and related people were present through this service campaign and Sonalika service campaign is like a festival for them. In this service campaign, the customers shared their feedback and opinion about Sonalika and its services along with getting a free service and on this basis ACI motors provide their best customer experience. One of the main purpose of this service campaign is to ensure that the customers get their tractors ready for the upcoming farming season.

Sonalika service campaign and feedback sharing session are being organized in almost every district of the country. Through this service campaign, customers are not only getting free services, there were free health check-up, game shows and cultural programs for customers. This service campaign will have product display and entertainment from morning of the day. There are also various awards giving on different game shows and customer feedback.

In this service campaign, customers were offered by the Sonalika September Surprise, these offers which includes- smart phone, dinner sets, offers on booking along with home decor furniture and more attractive gifts.

The first service campaign of this year was organized in Chandina of Cumilla district on 14 September 2022 where more than 300 customers participated and more than 70 tractors got serviced in this service campaign along with 10 new Sonalika Tractor were also delivered. In this campaign, to improve facilities for longer tenure Sonalika's new 5- year warranty policy and a new app called "Samriddhi" were launched to provide on time information and service to the customers.

Subrata Ranjan Das, Executive Director of ACI Motors was present as the chief guest in this service campaign. ACI Motors senior officials, dealers, customers and well-wishers were also present there in this grand campaign.

Things to focus on: Six hours service commitment, Best service and dealer network system in the country, Sonalika Service Campaign is the biggest festival of the year for tractor owners, drivers and other concerned persons, Through this campaign the tractor owner highlights their expectations with which ACI Motors is providing the best customer service.



















