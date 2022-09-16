Video
‘Easing of doing business crucial to make BD a developed country’

Published : Friday, 16 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi underscored the need for easing of doing business aimed at making Bangladesh a developed country by 2041.
"Bangladesh is moving forward in a planned way to become a developed country by 2041. To achieve this goal, we need to grow at the rate of 8 to 10 percent. For this, along with the production of products and services, their quality should be improved," he said.
The minister said this while presiding over the 6th meeting of the National Trade Facilitation Committee (NTFC) at a hotel in the city on Wednesday, said a press release.
Senior Secretary of the Commerce Ministry Tapan Kanti Ghosh virtually joined the meeting.
In his speech, Tipu Munshi said, "We have already graduated from the least developed countries (LDCs) to developing countries. We have to face several challenges in the competitive world trade from 2026."
Among others, Economic Relations Division (ERD) Secretary Sharifa Khan and Bangladesh National Trade and Tariff Commission Chairman (Secretary) Mahfuza Akter were present on the occasion.


