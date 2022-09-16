Stocks rise as bargain hunter take floor

Stocks rebounded on Thursday as the bargain hunters resumed buying prospective stocks pulling up indices on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE rose by 27.83 points or 0.43 per cent to 6,515. The DS30 Index, comprising blue-chip companies, rose 13.12 points to 2,346 and the DSES Index advanced 12.02 points to 1,429 at the close of the trading.

Turnover on the DSE stood at Tk 12.43 billion, down 5.0 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 13.08 billion.

Market insiders said the bargain hunters showed their interest in lucrative stocks, taking the market index higher after a single-day break.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 73 points to settle at 19,141 and its Selective Categories Index (CSCX) added 44 points to close at 11,473.

Of the issues traded, 91 declined, 88 advanced and 85 remained unchanged. The port-city bourse traded 4.56 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 184 million.











