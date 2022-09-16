Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 16 September, 2022, 3:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks rise as bargain hunter take floor

Published : Friday, 16 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Business Correspondent

Stocks rebounded on Thursday as the bargain hunters resumed buying prospective stocks pulling up indices on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE rose by 27.83 points or 0.43 per cent to 6,515. The DS30 Index, comprising blue-chip companies, rose 13.12 points to 2,346 and the DSES Index advanced 12.02 points to 1,429 at the close of the trading.
Turnover on the DSE stood at Tk 12.43 billion, down 5.0 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 13.08 billion.
Market insiders said the bargain hunters showed their interest in lucrative stocks, taking the market index higher after a single-day break.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 73 points to settle at 19,141 and its Selective Categories Index (CSCX) added 44 points to close at 11,473.
Of the issues traded, 91 declined, 88 advanced and 85 remained unchanged. The port-city bourse traded 4.56 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 184 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
NCC Bank holds discussion on Sustainable Finance: Challenge and Opportunities
ONE Bank inks deal with Momo Inn, BCL Aviation
France’s EDF faces 29b euro hit from nuclear woes
Export Dev Fund loans can be repaid in installments: BB
Emirates and United sign historical agreement
Tesla sued by drivers over alleged false Autopilot
Bangladesh Bank announces Merchandise Trade Policy


Latest News
Refrain from dealing in Cryptocurrency: BB
Next elections will face questions again if major parties don't participate: TIB
Putin says priority to send Ukraine's grain to countries in need
Road communication with Bhutan via 3rd country to boost trade, tourism: Tipu
Bangladesh should not have to carry the burden of climate change alone: UN official
At least 9 dead in stampede at concert in Guatemala, 20 injured
Bangladesh to play two T20s against UAE during training camp
Germany to supply two more rocket launchers to Kyiv
Four ‘subject officers’ identified in probe into police shooting in Canada
Youth's body recovered in Rangamati
Most Read News
End of COVID pandemic 'is in sight', WHO chief says
Pakistan floods: Dengue cases soaring after record monsoon
Rohingya refugee repatriation: Looking beyond ICJ's ruling
WHO chief: COVID pandemic may end in near future
World leaders to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral
PM leaves Dhaka for London, New York
Woman killed by husband in city
Hilsa catching, selling banned for 22 days from Oct 7
Marine fishing in setback for higher fuel prices
SSC exams begin across country
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft