Improve trade facilitation needed to face post LDC challenges



Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi (2nd from left) attends a workshop titled 'Augmenting Competitiveness by Improving Trade Facilitation' at NEC Conference Room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital on Wednesday.

In this context, they called for streamlining the relevant processes and documentations.

Such observations came during a workshop styled 'Augmenting Competitiveness by Improving Trade Facilitation' jointly organized by Support to Sustainable Graduation Project (SSGP) of Economic Relations Division (ERD) and Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) in the capital.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP was the chief guest in the seminar. Secretary of the Ministry of Shipping Md. Mostafa Kamal and the president of MCCI Md. Saiful Islam attended the event as special guests. ERD Secretary Ms. Sharifa Khan chaired the workshop.

Trade facilitation ensures simplification, modernization as well as harmonization of rules, regulations, and procedures relating to trade. It reduces the time and cost of trade transactions, which then enhances competitiveness. An improved trade facilitation system is critical for significantly enhancing the overall trade performance.

It has long been observed that Bangladesh needs to employ all possible trade facilitation measures for augmenting the competitiveness and to overcome the probable negative impacts due to the gradual loss of the Duty Free Quota Free (DFQF) market access after the country's graduation.

It is notable that a comprehensive WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) was concluded during the WTO Ministerial Conference in 2013 to facilitate the global trade. TFA became effective in 2017. Bangladesh is now implementing the TFA, which has various flexibilities for LDCs. Under such flexibilities, each LDC has got the opportunity for implementing the TFA in a phased manner. However, such flexibilities will be reduced upon graduation.

The workshop was organized to discuss how improved trade facilitation and logistics system can contribute to offsetting the probable impacts due to the loss of the DFQF market access.

It also discussed the implications of legal, administrative, and technical/technological matters on trade facilitation measures and suggested necessary reforms thereof.

ERD Secretary Ms. Sharifa Khan, called for simplification and streamlining of trade related procedures.

The President of MCCI Md. Saiful Islam called for enhancing the efficiency of ports. In this context, he called for engaging reputed international operators in port operation and management. Secretary of the Ministry of Shipping Md. Mostafa Kamal called for adopting a holistic approach to enhancing the overall performance of ports and logistics.

Speakers at the workshop called for reducing the amount of time needed for completing the trade related procedures to achieve cost reduction for enhancing competitiveness.

Senior Customs Specialist of the USAID-funded 'Feed the Future Bangladesh Trade Activity' Md. Raich Uddin Khan presented the keynote in the event.

Additional Secretary of the Finance Division Md. Khairuzzaman Mozumder, NBR member Dr. Abdul Mannan Shikder, BGMEA director Asif Ashraf and Chairman of Policy Exchange of Bangladesh M. Masrur Reaz also spoke in the event.













