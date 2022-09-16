Banks’ Weighted Average Rate formula starts easing USD price

The Weighted Average Rate (WAR) formulated by bankers has already started aligning foreign exchange market, technical committee experts in Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (BAFEDA) said.

In the last four working days the result of the newly devised method is bringing a good result that average dollar buying cost is reducing in the market.

Weighted average is a calculation that takes into account the varying degrees of importance of the numbers in a data set. In calculating a weighted average, each number in the data set is multiplied by a predetermined weight before the final calculation is made.

As per market statistics on Thursday banks' average buying rate of per unit dollar against Taka dropped by Tk0.2171 to Tk103.1428 from its earlier of Tk103.3599 on Wednesday.

Currently banks are buying dollars from four sources like remittance, export bill encashment and from Bangladesh Bank.

As all the banks do not have the same numbers of export bills and remittance, the weighted average cost are varying.

Ashim Kumar Saha, Chairman, Technical Committee, Bafeda told the Daily Observer that banks' average buying rates are coming down and hoped within a week the rates will be aligned.

He said, "We have observed that alignment has been started and it will continue. But we need some time."

Currently there are differences among banks weighted average rates as many banks previous purchased remittance at higher rates as there are different numbers of exporter and remittance clients among the banks.

He said whatever the numbers of buying costs no one can sell dollars at making profits of more than Tk1.

Earlier on Sunday both Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB) and Bafeda sat together to fix dollar buying costs from exporters and remitters and they also devised selling rate as per weighted average rate with additional Taka one.

The Bangladesh Bank empowered the banks to fix dollar rates after a meeting with both ABB and Bafeda and as per new formula it was fixed that banks will buy dollars from remitters at Tk108 and encash export bills at Tk99 against per dollar.

In the mean time inter-bank dollar rates fluctuated between Tk116 and Tk117 at the highest and at Tk 112 at the lowest for the last four days.

Despite inter-bank rate of Tk116.90 the central bank on Wednesday sold dollars at its previous rate of Tk96 to the banks aiming to stabilize shortfall.

Till last week both inter-bank rate and bank rate were same but the BB ignoring inter-bank rate sold greenback at lower rates.

