Friday, 16 September, 2022, 3:52 AM
Most WC fans back compensation for Qatar migrant workers

Published : Friday, 16 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

NICOSIA, SEPT 15: A majority of World Cup fans support FIFA compensating migrant workers for rights abuses during preparations for the 2022 tournament in Qatar, a poll commissioned by Amnesty International and released on Thursday showed.
Qatar has repeatedly faced criticism over conditions for migrant workers, but insists it has made major improvements in recent years. The YouGov poll surveyed more than 17,000 adults from 15 countries -- mostly in Europe, but also the United States, Mexico, Argentina, Morocco and Kenya, Amnesty said in a statement.
Seventy-three percent of respondents said they "strongly support" or "tend to support" football's governing body using some of its 2022 World Cup revenues to compensate migrant workers, according to the figures.    -AFP


