Potter gets early introduction to issues he faces at Chelsea

LONDON, SEPT 15: Graham Potter got an early indication of the reasons Thomas Tuchel was sacked as Chelsea were held 1-1 by Red Bull Salzburg in the English coach's debut in the Champions League.

The Blues have just one point from their opening two games in Group E and Potter has little time to settle in ahead of a crucial double-header against AC Milan next month.

However, Potter does have 16 days before Chelsea play again to get his ideas across after their match with Liverpool this weekend was postponed due to policing arrangements around Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in London.

AFP Sport looks at the issues at Stamford Bridge that Potter must find answers to.

Even in the heyday of the Tuchel era when Chelsea won the Champions League in 2021, goals were not free-flowing.

In eight games this season, the Blues have scored just nine times.

Raheem Sterling has four of them, including the first goal of Potter's reign, as the England international has quickly delivered on his £50 million ($58 million) move from Manchester City.

But Chelsea need Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang to do likewise despite the shock of seeing his reunion with Tuchel last just one game.

The former Arsenal captain was replaced just after the hour mark on Wednesday by Armando Broja, who impressed during a loan spell at Southampton last season.

But Broja, who was handed a new six-year contract earlier this month, is yet to score a goal at senior level for Chelsea.

Potter will also need the quartet of Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic to start bearing some of the goalscoring burden.

However, there is some concern for Chelsea fans that Potter's time at Brighton was often littered with impressive performances that lacked a killer instinct in front of goal.

The difference between Tuchel's early success and difficult last few months was Chelsea's declining defensive record.

The club's new owners cannot be accused of not throwing money at the problem with £165 million spent on defenders during the transfer window. But Potter left over £100 million worth of centre-backs on the bench against Salzburg as Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly were dropped in favour of a centre-back pairing with a combined age of 70 in Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta. -AFP











