Friday, 16 September, 2022, 3:52 AM
SLC to host Residential Camp in Kandy for WC probables

Published : Friday, 16 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Bipin Dani

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board has hosted a Residential Camp for the probables of the World Cup squad, it is learnt.
According to highly placed sources in the SLC, the camp will be held in Kandy. "The wickets at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium (PICS) are similar to the Australian wickets where the World Cup matches are to be played", the source, speaking exclusively over the telephone from Dubai.
"We have given one week's rest to the players. They will assemble in Kandy and start training in the 3rd week of this month".
All players who were there during the Asia Cup are fit and raring to go. We will add a few more players for the camp and then a list of the final 15 will be sent to the ICC before their desad-line",  the source further added.  Incidentally, the head coach (Chris Silverwood), who has sought a small-break after the Asia Cup is in England but scheduled to return before the residential camp.
Ther selectors have "more or less" picked the World Cup squad in consultation with the head coach when they all were in Dubai during the Asia Cup. However, pace bowler Dushmantha Chameera may be considered. "He has "almost" recovered from his ankle injury. In case, if he has to undergo surgery after seeking the second opinion, can wait till the World Cup and be under the knife in Australia after the World Cup", someone known to the development, revealed.
"The selectors may also include Binura Fernando and Lahiru Kumara for the camp. One or two from these additional players may board a flight to Australia", the source further added.







