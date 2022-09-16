Flying start for Bashundhara in BFF U-18 Football League

Sabbir slammed a brilliant hat-trick as Bashundhara Kings made a flying start in the lone opening match of the BFF U-18 Football League thrashing Swadhinata Krira Sangha by 7-1 goals held on Thursday.

Apart from Sabbir hattrick with four goals in the 15th, 27th, 73rd and 90+3rd minutes Apurbo scored a brace in the 23 and 45+1st minutes while Mashrafe added the remaining one goal in the 70th minute for Kings in the one-sided affairs held at Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club ground in the city.

Rajin scored the consolation goal for the lossers in the 83rd minute of the match. -BSS











