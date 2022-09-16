Video
National football team reached Cambodia safely

Published : Friday, 16 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

Bangladesh national football team reached Cambodia on Thursday safely to play their first FIFA Int'l friendly match against host Cambodia.
The Jamal Bhuyan and Co., who left Dhaka on Wednesday last night for Cambodia, reached Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, at 9 am (Bangladesh time), according to a message received here from Bangladesh Football Federation.
The Bangladeshi community there received the national football team at Phnom Penh airport. The team is currently staying at Phnom Penh hotel. All the players are well and there is no schedule practice of the team on Thursday.
Bangladesh team will hold their first practice session today (Friday) at Army Sports Ground from 3 pm to 5 pm (BST).
Bangladesh will play their first FIFA Int'l friendly match against Cambodia on September 22 and play the second friendly match against Nepal on September 27 in Nepal.     -BSS


