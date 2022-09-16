

We need to convert 50-50 chances into 60-40: Shohan

"We need to try to convert 50-50 matches into 60-40 games," Shohan told journalists at Mirpur on Thursday. "We can't do well in T20i cricket. Doing something good for the country is important to me. It is not like that we are playing bad. We are losing many matches that could come to our fore. So we need to focus on how we can come out of these problems".

The hard-hitter wants to take inspiration from Sri Lanka, the team that lost in the first match against Afghanistan and narrowly escaped in the last group battle against Bangladesh, finally clinched the title of the Asia Cup. He said, "Sri Lanka hadn't been doing well for a long time. But the way they comeback in the Asia Cup, is surely inspiring for us. Not only from Sri Lanka, have you had scope to take lesson from every team".

Shohan was asked what is the hidden strength of Sri Lanka's success? "What is the hidden secret of Sri Lanka, is unknown to me," replied Shohan. "They have comeback nicely after conceding defeat in their first match. They might be mentally very strong which influenced their on-field performances".

"If we can win one or two matches in the World Cup or in New Zealand, then the inner strength of our team will also change," he expressed his belief. "We think we are a very good team but we need to bring out the success in the ground. The process (to win) is important to us".

Bangladesh's newly appointed technical consultant recently told that impactful innings is more important to win a T20i match. Shohan believes at the same breath and he further said, "You have to perform in the field. I do agree with the coach that our performance is very important. Plying impactful innings according to the match condition is more important in T20i cricket than scoring big runs".

Bangladesh T20i skipper Shakib Al Hasan is now busy in playing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and he is sure to remain absent in the series against the UAE. Shohan therefore, is going to lead the side, who previously captained Bangladesh twice and griped one win against as many defeat.

The fighter asserted that he is ready to take any challenge. "I always try to embrace any challenge comes to me and give my cent percent effort," he stated firmly.

The UAE are the associate member of the ICC and have very less international exposure but Shohan likes to think professionally and he showed his respect to the emerging side.

"You can't take any team lightly in T20i cricket, whoever the opponents are. The sides that play well in a given day win the match. So, playing matches is important to me. I think it's a good chance to take preparation for the world cup," he explained the importance of the UAE tour.











