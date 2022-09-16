Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 16 September, 2022, 3:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

SAFF Women\'s Championship 2022

Will not be a one-sided match, Bhutan skipper warns

Published : Friday, 16 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Mahtab Uddin from Kathmandu

SAFF Women's Championship 2022
Bangladesh skipper Sabina Khatun and Bhutan skipper Pema Choden Tshering pose for the photo during the practice session at the Nepal Armed Police Forces Ground on Thursday. photo: BFF

Bangladesh skipper Sabina Khatun and Bhutan skipper Pema Choden Tshering pose for the photo during the practice session at the Nepal Armed Police Forces Ground on Thursday. photo: BFF

Before facing Bangladesh in the semi-finals, Bhutan skipper Pema Choden Tshering on Thursday warned that the match would not be a one-sided one.
Both Bangladesh and Bhutan have their respective practice sessions at the Nepal Armed Police Forces Ground in the afternoon of the day. That's where the two old friends, Bangladesh skipper Sabina Khatun and Bhutan skipper Pema had a chance to talk to each other.
There, the Bhutan star footballer said, "The match against Bangladesh will be a competitive one. I can promise you that the match will not be one-sided. We don't want to play a one-sided match."
Her friend, Sabina Khatun also agreed to Pema. She said that they were not going to underestimate the opponents.
Earlier, Bangladesh came to play the semis as the champion of Group-A after winning all the group matches. Bangladesh defeated the Maldives by 3-0, outplayed Pakistan by 6-0 and had a historic win over India by 3-0.
Bhutan, on the other hand, came to play the semis as the runner-up of Group-B. Although the team began the mission with a 0-4 defeat to the host it returned to the game and confirmed the semis with a 5-0 win over Sri Lanka in the second match.
Now, the two will engage to decide their strength and worth today in the afternoon.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Serena says Brady's NFL un-retirement 'really cool trend'
Allegri's credit runs out as 'worried' Juve flounder
Most WC fans back compensation for Qatar migrant workers
Potter gets early introduction to issues he faces at Chelsea
Haaland winner reminds Guardiola of Cruyff as ManC see off Dortmund
Valverde thrust earns Real Madrid narrow win over RB Leipzig
England cricketers arrive for first Pakistan tour since 2005
SLC to host Residential Camp in Kandy for WC probables


Latest News
Refrain from dealing in Cryptocurrency: BB
Next elections will face questions again if major parties don't participate: TIB
Putin says priority to send Ukraine's grain to countries in need
Road communication with Bhutan via 3rd country to boost trade, tourism: Tipu
Bangladesh should not have to carry the burden of climate change alone: UN official
At least 9 dead in stampede at concert in Guatemala, 20 injured
Bangladesh to play two T20s against UAE during training camp
Germany to supply two more rocket launchers to Kyiv
Four ‘subject officers’ identified in probe into police shooting in Canada
Youth's body recovered in Rangamati
Most Read News
End of COVID pandemic 'is in sight', WHO chief says
Pakistan floods: Dengue cases soaring after record monsoon
Rohingya refugee repatriation: Looking beyond ICJ's ruling
WHO chief: COVID pandemic may end in near future
World leaders to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral
PM leaves Dhaka for London, New York
Woman killed by husband in city
Hilsa catching, selling banned for 22 days from Oct 7
Marine fishing in setback for higher fuel prices
SSC exams begin across country
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft