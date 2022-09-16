Will not be a one-sided match, Bhutan skipper warns



Bangladesh skipper Sabina Khatun and Bhutan skipper Pema Choden Tshering pose for the photo during the practice session at the Nepal Armed Police Forces Ground on Thursday. photo: BFF

Both Bangladesh and Bhutan have their respective practice sessions at the Nepal Armed Police Forces Ground in the afternoon of the day. That's where the two old friends, Bangladesh skipper Sabina Khatun and Bhutan skipper Pema had a chance to talk to each other.

There, the Bhutan star footballer said, "The match against Bangladesh will be a competitive one. I can promise you that the match will not be one-sided. We don't want to play a one-sided match."

Her friend, Sabina Khatun also agreed to Pema. She said that they were not going to underestimate the opponents.

Earlier, Bangladesh came to play the semis as the champion of Group-A after winning all the group matches. Bangladesh defeated the Maldives by 3-0, outplayed Pakistan by 6-0 and had a historic win over India by 3-0.

Bhutan, on the other hand, came to play the semis as the runner-up of Group-B. Although the team began the mission with a 0-4 defeat to the host it returned to the game and confirmed the semis with a 5-0 win over Sri Lanka in the second match.

Now, the two will engage to decide their strength and worth today in the afternoon.











