Friday, 16 September, 2022, 3:51 AM
Tigers to play T20i series against UAE before tri-nation tournament

Published : Friday, 16 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Sports reporter

The preparatory camp of Bangladesh for the forthcoming tri-nation series in New Zealand followed by the T20 World Cup in Australia was washed away by the rain. So, as a part of preparation, the Tigers are going to set a camp in the UAE where they will play a two-match T20i series against hosts.
"Our team practice was interrupted due to bad weather that's why we have taken such a decision," BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury told journalists at Mirpur on Thursday. "According to our plan, we had communicated with couple of associate countries. We, then made the decision that we'll arrange a camp with the UAE national team. We possibly will play a two-match series against them".
Bangladesh are scheduled to fly for New Zealand on September 30. The new decision there further dense the business as the players will get very short time to play the UAE series. Nizamuddin disclosed the detail itinerary of the tour. He said, "We have a plan to depart home on September 22. We possibly will back to Bangladesh on September 28. We have a plan to arrange practice camp between this time including two practice matches. We are communicating with the UAE Cricket board accordingly".
The forthcoming tri-nation series will be held in New Zealand while Australia will host the World Cup. Weather, condition and wickets of the UAE is not at all similar to the oceanic regions. Will the camp in the UAE be helpful for the Tigers? "We couldn't practice at home which is more important that the condition. Match environment is more important here. Besides, we'll get all other practice facilities there," replied the BCB Chief Executive.
