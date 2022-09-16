

Tigers to play T20i series against UAE before tri-nation tournament

"Our team practice was interrupted due to bad weather that's why we have taken such a decision," BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury told journalists at Mirpur on Thursday. "According to our plan, we had communicated with couple of associate countries. We, then made the decision that we'll arrange a camp with the UAE national team. We possibly will play a two-match series against them".

Bangladesh are scheduled to fly for New Zealand on September 30. The new decision there further dense the business as the players will get very short time to play the UAE series. Nizamuddin disclosed the detail itinerary of the tour. He said, "We have a plan to depart home on September 22. We possibly will back to Bangladesh on September 28. We have a plan to arrange practice camp between this time including two practice matches. We are communicating with the UAE Cricket board accordingly".

The forthcoming tri-nation series will be held in New Zealand while Australia will host the World Cup. Weather, condition and wickets of the UAE is not at all similar to the oceanic regions. Will the camp in the UAE be helpful for the Tigers? "We couldn't practice at home which is more important that the condition. Match environment is more important here. Besides, we'll get all other practice facilities there," replied the BCB Chief Executive.

The two bilateral matches are possible to be held between September 25 and 27 and the Tigers are scheduled to return home on September 28. One day later, the men in red and green will fly for New Zealand.













