BAF chief in US heading a team

Friday, 16 September, 2022, 3:51 AM
Published : Friday, 16 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Staff Correspondent 

Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan left Dhaka for USA  on Tuesday for an official visit at the head of a three-member delegation,  on invitation from US Chief of Air Force General Charles Q Brown, Jr.
During the visit, Bangladesh Air Force chief is scheduled to pay  courtesy on his  US counterpart and exchange views on bilateral issues of mutual interests at Pentagon, according to ISPR.  
Later,  he will join 'International Air Chiefs Conference' to be hosted by US Air Force to be held in Washington DC.
Air chiefs and high officials of Air Force of nearly 50 countries are scheduled to participate  in the conference, the agenda of which would include issues relating World View, Executive Mission Command, Operating in Today's Information Environment and Creating Healthy Culture.
The Chief of Air Staff is also expected to attend an `Air Show' marking 75th anniversary of US Air Force.
His visit is also expected to strengthen the ties between the two nations.



