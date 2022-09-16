Video
Home Back Page

Sukherhat College teacher recruitment put off

Published : Friday, 16 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Laboni Yeasmin

Rangpur, Sept 15: Amid allegation of irregularities, the recruitment process of five teachers for Shukurerhat Degree College at Mithapukur, Rangpur was put on hold on Wednesday.
Fingers were against  acting Principal Golzar Hossain, Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE), Director General's representative Chinmoy Baroi, also principal of Begum Rokeya College and other members of the recruitment committee.
However, no member  of the managing committee of the college was included in the recruitment committee violating government's recruitment rules.
According to allegations, though the government excluded the provision of taking tests for recruiting the teachers in the educational institutions for those registered with the Non-Government Teachers' Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA), the college authorities and the representatives of the DSHE, DG were taking preparations to secretly hold the tests at Begum Rokeya College.
Learning from different sources, the guardians and managing committee members lodged protests the arbitrary decision.
At one stage, the authorities announced that the recruitment process had been put off, only to restart the process to secretly hold the tests at night.
There are allegations that Chinmoy Baroi was the mastermind of the process.
Baroi along with other members of the recruitment committee was desperate to complete the process, to appoint teachers in lieu of money.
When contacted, Chinmoy Baroi told the Daily Observer that they were taking preparations to hold the tests to recruit five teachers.
Prof Tasnim Najira of Rajshahi University, also a representative of the National University in the committee, said that she was there representing the National University.
"But, the situation is different. I am in the room of Begum Rokeya College's principal. I don't know whether or not the recruitment process will continue," she added.
Golzar Hossain said that the recruitment process was postponed after the matter became controversial.
DSHE's Director of Rangpur Region Prof Md. Abdul Matin Laskar said that  Monthly Payment Order (MPO) won't be provided for recruitments in violation of the circular issued in 2015.
"If anyone is recruited, the college authorities would have to pay them from their own funds. I don't know why the recruitment process was started. I and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education) of Rangpur were informed about the matter. Necessary steps will be taken after investigation," he said.


