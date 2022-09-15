Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 September, 2022, 12:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

SAFF Women\'s Championship 2022

Winning semis is our goal: Swapna

Win against India is a past now

Published : Thursday, 15 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Mahtab Uddin from Kathmandu

SAFF Women's Championship 2022
Striker Sirat Jahan Swapna, the heroine of the historic win against India, said on Wednesday that she and her fellows had put the India match behind to focus more on the upcoming semifinal encounter.
Bangladesh women's national football team
which had a noteworthy win over India in a 3-0 match on Tuesday already returned to the ground on Wednesday to practice, loosening up muscles and getting prepared for the semis to be played on Friday.
Bangladesh women's head coach Golam Rabbani Choton didn't want to waste any time in celebration when they have a vital match on Friday. The cautious coach dragged the woman booters on to the ground for practice right on the next day to keep the women ready for the coming assignment.
Overconfidence or over jubilation both would be a bad influence before the semifinals. As any professional team, Bangladesh booters too can feel the situation and stop being overwhelmed after leaving the match ground on Tuesday.
After finishing practice at an Army base in Nepal on the day, Swapna talked to the press. There, she said, "Winning against the five-time champion India is undoubtedly a big thing for us. But we are not going to be carried away."
She added, "We did all the celebration on the ground yesterday (Tuesday). We have left that match behind us to have the entire attention for the semifinals."
"After returning from the Stadium, we had our dinner. Some of us took ice baths and treatments for injuries. Now, we are fully concentrated on the semifinals. As we have always said that we came here to play the final and for that, we need to win the semifinals."
"... Our opponent in the semis is Bhutan and they are a good team. We will not underestimate anyone and will take preparation accordingly," said Swapna.
One of the playmakers of the win, striker Maria Manda said, "Bhutan is a good team. We have seen their matches and they too are capable of winning the match. Like us, they too will try their best to win the semifinal and play the final. We will definitely give everything to win the semifinal and final."
"If we can win the trophy, all our hard work will be rewarded. Our mission here will be completed if we win the trophy," said Maria.
By winning the India match, Bangladesh became the champion of Group-A and is set to face Bhutan in the first semifinal match at 1:15 pm (BST) on Friday.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Winning semis is our goal: Swapna
Shah Moazzem passes away
Master plan for dev projects at Jungle Salimpur in two weeks
Alarming rise of dengue patients in Ctg
Jatiya Party removes Ranga from all posts
Heavy rains inundate S-W coastal belt
Govt mulling for market-based foreign currency rates
Rain, water logging, traffic jam vitiating life of city dwellers  


Latest News
Samsung sets goal to attain 100% clean energy by 2050
2 killed as bus hits auto-rickshaw in Cumilla
SSC exams begin across country
PM leaves Dhaka for London, New York
2 get life term for raping housewife in Bhola
4 killed as covered van crashes into auto-rickshaw in Ctg
Pakistan floods: Dengue cases soaring after record monsoon
Elderly man electrocuted in Sunamganj
Haaland winner reminds Guardiola of Cruyff as Man City see off Dortmund
WHO chief: COVID pandemic may end in near future
Most Read News
Queen's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace
BNP Vice-Chairman Shah Moazzem Hossain passes away
First Super Specialized Hospital opened in country
UN chief appeals for cooperation to address 'world in peril'
South Korea fines Google, Meta over privacy violations
Police use a water cannon to disperse Bharatiya Janata Party
SSC candidate gang raped, couple among five held
Mahmudullah axed as BCB announces World Cup squad
Root warns rivals England are no 'one-trick pony'
South Africa coach Boucher to quit after T20 World Cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft