Winning semis is our goal: Swapna

SAFF Women's Championship 2022

Striker Sirat Jahan Swapna, the heroine of the historic win against India, said on Wednesday that she and her fellows had put the India match behind to focus more on the upcoming semifinal encounter.

Bangladesh women's national football team

which had a noteworthy win over India in a 3-0 match on Tuesday already returned to the ground on Wednesday to practice, loosening up muscles and getting prepared for the semis to be played on Friday.

Bangladesh women's head coach Golam Rabbani Choton didn't want to waste any time in celebration when they have a vital match on Friday. The cautious coach dragged the woman booters on to the ground for practice right on the next day to keep the women ready for the coming assignment.

Overconfidence or over jubilation both would be a bad influence before the semifinals. As any professional team, Bangladesh booters too can feel the situation and stop being overwhelmed after leaving the match ground on Tuesday.

After finishing practice at an Army base in Nepal on the day, Swapna talked to the press. There, she said, "Winning against the five-time champion India is undoubtedly a big thing for us. But we are not going to be carried away."

She added, "We did all the celebration on the ground yesterday (Tuesday). We have left that match behind us to have the entire attention for the semifinals."

"After returning from the Stadium, we had our dinner. Some of us took ice baths and treatments for injuries. Now, we are fully concentrated on the semifinals. As we have always said that we came here to play the final and for that, we need to win the semifinals."

"... Our opponent in the semis is Bhutan and they are a good team. We will not underestimate anyone and will take preparation accordingly," said Swapna.

One of the playmakers of the win, striker Maria Manda said, "Bhutan is a good team. We have seen their matches and they too are capable of winning the match. Like us, they too will try their best to win the semifinal and play the final. We will definitely give everything to win the semifinal and final."

"If we can win the trophy, all our hard work will be rewarded. Our mission here will be completed if we win the trophy," said Maria.

By winning the India match, Bangladesh became the champion of Group-A and is set to face Bhutan in the first semifinal match at 1:15 pm (BST) on Friday.