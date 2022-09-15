Video
Shah Moazzem passes away

Published : Thursday, 15 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 183
Staff Correspondent

Shah Moazzem Hossain, former Deputy Prime Minister and BNP Vice Chairman died on Wednesday.
He passed away at the age of 83 at his home in Gulshan of the capital on Wednesday at 9:30 pm.
Shayrul Kabir Khan, a member of BNP's media cell, confirm the news.
Shah Moazzem Hossain started his journey in politics through Chhatra
League. He also held the post of General Secretary of the National Party for a long time and Served as Deputy Prime Minister.
When he left Jatiya Party and joined BNP, he was given the post of Vice Chairman.
In the last 11th general election, he contested against Mahi B Chowdhury, the spokesman of the Bikalpa Dhara from his constituency Munshiganj and was defeated by a huge margin of votes. After the election, Moazzem Hossain was not seen in any programme of BNP.


