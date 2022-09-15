Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 September, 2022, 12:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Master plan for dev projects at Jungle Salimpur in two weeks

Published : Thursday, 15 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 197
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 14: A high-powered meeting decided to prepare a master plan for construction of various projects at Jungle Salimpurunder Sitakunda Upazila.
The meeting further decided to evict all the illegal occupants from the site and to rehabilitate the evicted people. The meeting held at the Prime Ministers office on Monday also took decision to form Task Force for implementation of the projects at the site. The draft master plan is expected to be finalised within the next two weeks.
Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr Ahmed Kaikaus presided over the meeting while the representatives of Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry, Housing and Public Works Ministry, LGRD Ministry, Power Division, Land Ministry, Environment and Forest, Disaster Management and Relief Ministry, Law Ministry, Armed Forces Division, Police, RAB and Ansar.
Besides, CCC Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, CDA Chairman Jahirul Alam Dobash, Divisional Commissioner of Chattogram     M Ashrafuddin, and DC M Mominur Rahman.
The Chattogram Central Jail, Sports village, Hill Management Training Centre, Eco Park, Safari Park, Reaining Centres for Police, RAB and Ansar, construction of high powered Tower for Bangladesh Betar, several projects of Chattogram City Corporation are likely to be developed on 3,100 acres of land at Jungle Salimpur.
But those khas lands had been occupied by criminals illegally for a long time. The Chattogram administrations had tried its best to recover those lands from the illegal occupants.
Meanwhile, the Chattogram district administration had published a Public Notice to vacate the entire area of Jungle Salimpur over an area of 3,100 acres of Khas land, now occupied by the illegal occupants. Besides, the Chattogram district administration has taken up several steps to vacate it from the illegal occupants.
Most of the illegal occupants have already started to leave the area after publication of the Public Notice. The administration in a raid had disconnected all illegal facilities of power, gas and water.
Moreover, a night safari park will be constructed on those lands that will be the first night safari park in South Asia. The park will have Tigers, lions, giraffes, zebras and wild deer - all the creatures that will stroll in the open while the visitors travel around in minibuses.
The administration sources said, the "Night Safari Park" in Chattogram's Sitakunda, will be similar to Singapore's Mandai nocturnal wildlife park.
The Chattogram district administration has already started the construction of boundary wall of the proposed Safari Park. The Park is expected to open for the visitors by 2023 next. The park will be constructed at cost of Taka 20 crore over 57.50 acres of land. Jungle Salimpur forest has been disappearing fast due to illegal settlement and encroachment. The park will help conserve biodiversity and develop ecotourism.
Meanwhile a mobile court, in a drive in Salimpur hilly area check post filed 38 cases and realized Taka 31 thousand as fine money from 41 vehicles which plying on the streets without proper documents recently.
Executive Magistrates of the district administration earlier conducted the mobile court in cooperation with the law enforcers in the city's Jungle Salimpur check post and realized the fined money from the vehicles due to lack of driving license and necessary documents.
Every suspect entering the Salimpur jungle is questioned and outsiders are barred to enter the Salimpur jungle. The executive magistrates interrogated all vehicles and people going to the jungle throughout the day and night.
The administration warned that no more illegal settlements should be built in the Salimpur hilly area to prevent terrorist activities, land robbery and implement the government's environment-friendly master plan. Jungle Salimpur and surrounding areas will be under strict surveillance by the administration.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Winning semis is our goal: Swapna
Shah Moazzem passes away
Master plan for dev projects at Jungle Salimpur in two weeks
Alarming rise of dengue patients in Ctg
Jatiya Party removes Ranga from all posts
Heavy rains inundate S-W coastal belt
Govt mulling for market-based foreign currency rates
Rain, water logging, traffic jam vitiating life of city dwellers  


Latest News
Samsung sets goal to attain 100% clean energy by 2050
2 killed as bus hits auto-rickshaw in Cumilla
SSC exams begin across country
PM leaves Dhaka for London, New York
2 get life term for raping housewife in Bhola
4 killed as covered van crashes into auto-rickshaw in Ctg
Pakistan floods: Dengue cases soaring after record monsoon
Elderly man electrocuted in Sunamganj
Haaland winner reminds Guardiola of Cruyff as Man City see off Dortmund
WHO chief: COVID pandemic may end in near future
Most Read News
Queen's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace
BNP Vice-Chairman Shah Moazzem Hossain passes away
First Super Specialized Hospital opened in country
UN chief appeals for cooperation to address 'world in peril'
South Korea fines Google, Meta over privacy violations
Police use a water cannon to disperse Bharatiya Janata Party
SSC candidate gang raped, couple among five held
Mahmudullah axed as BCB announces World Cup squad
Root warns rivals England are no 'one-trick pony'
South Africa coach Boucher to quit after T20 World Cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft