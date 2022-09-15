Master plan for dev projects at Jungle Salimpur in two weeks

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 14: A high-powered meeting decided to prepare a master plan for construction of various projects at Jungle Salimpurunder Sitakunda Upazila.

The meeting further decided to evict all the illegal occupants from the site and to rehabilitate the evicted people. The meeting held at the Prime Ministers office on Monday also took decision to form Task Force for implementation of the projects at the site. The draft master plan is expected to be finalised within the next two weeks.

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr Ahmed Kaikaus presided over the meeting while the representatives of Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry, Housing and Public Works Ministry, LGRD Ministry, Power Division, Land Ministry, Environment and Forest, Disaster Management and Relief Ministry, Law Ministry, Armed Forces Division, Police, RAB and Ansar.

Besides, CCC Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, CDA Chairman Jahirul Alam Dobash, Divisional Commissioner of Chattogram M Ashrafuddin, and DC M Mominur Rahman.

The Chattogram Central Jail, Sports village, Hill Management Training Centre, Eco Park, Safari Park, Reaining Centres for Police, RAB and Ansar, construction of high powered Tower for Bangladesh Betar, several projects of Chattogram City Corporation are likely to be developed on 3,100 acres of land at Jungle Salimpur.

But those khas lands had been occupied by criminals illegally for a long time. The Chattogram administrations had tried its best to recover those lands from the illegal occupants.

Meanwhile, the Chattogram district administration had published a Public Notice to vacate the entire area of Jungle Salimpur over an area of 3,100 acres of Khas land, now occupied by the illegal occupants. Besides, the Chattogram district administration has taken up several steps to vacate it from the illegal occupants.

Most of the illegal occupants have already started to leave the area after publication of the Public Notice. The administration in a raid had disconnected all illegal facilities of power, gas and water.

Moreover, a night safari park will be constructed on those lands that will be the first night safari park in South Asia. The park will have Tigers, lions, giraffes, zebras and wild deer - all the creatures that will stroll in the open while the visitors travel around in minibuses.

The administration sources said, the "Night Safari Park" in Chattogram's Sitakunda, will be similar to Singapore's Mandai nocturnal wildlife park.

The Chattogram district administration has already started the construction of boundary wall of the proposed Safari Park. The Park is expected to open for the visitors by 2023 next. The park will be constructed at cost of Taka 20 crore over 57.50 acres of land. Jungle Salimpur forest has been disappearing fast due to illegal settlement and encroachment. The park will help conserve biodiversity and develop ecotourism.

Meanwhile a mobile court, in a drive in Salimpur hilly area check post filed 38 cases and realized Taka 31 thousand as fine money from 41 vehicles which plying on the streets without proper documents recently.

Executive Magistrates of the district administration earlier conducted the mobile court in cooperation with the law enforcers in the city's Jungle Salimpur check post and realized the fined money from the vehicles due to lack of driving license and necessary documents.

Every suspect entering the Salimpur jungle is questioned and outsiders are barred to enter the Salimpur jungle. The executive magistrates interrogated all vehicles and people going to the jungle throughout the day and night.

The administration warned that no more illegal settlements should be built in the Salimpur hilly area to prevent terrorist activities, land robbery and implement the government's environment-friendly master plan. Jungle Salimpur and surrounding areas will be under strict surveillance by the administration.









