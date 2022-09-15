Alarming rise of dengue patients in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 14: Dengue disease has broken out in an epidemic form in the port city, Chattogram recently.

During the last few days a total of 378 dengue patients were admitted to the different hospitals and clinics of the city.

On Wednesday, a total of 22 patients have been admitted to different

hospitals of the city in 24 hours.

According to reports from Chattogram Civil Surgeon office and the Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), a total of 17 dengue patients had been admitted to hospitals since January to May.

But the number of dengue patients has been increasing alarmingly.

According to the reports, a total of 19 patients were admitted in June, 64 patients in July, 118 in August and 160 patients in 12 days of September.

Besides, 24 patients were admitted to hospitals on September 13 and 22 in September 14.

The Chattogram Health Department further said that the total number of dengue patients have now increased to 378.

Moreover, one dengue patient had died in CMCH in September.

A total of 2,548 dengue patients had been diagnosed in Chattogram in 2019 last. Of them 7 patients had died.

In 2021, a total of 550 patients had been diagnosed. Of them 8 patients died.









