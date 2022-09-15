Jatiya Party removes Ranga from all posts

Jatiya Party (JaPa) Presidium Member Mashiur Rahman Ranga, a former state minister and well known as follower of JaPa Chief Patron Raushan Ershad, has been removed from all posts of the party for his derogatory statement given in a private television channel recently.

Following the provision of the constitution of the party, its Chairman Ghulam Muhammad Quader (GM Quader) on Wednesday suspended him from the party's various positions.

Meanwhile, immediate after getting the decision of

the GM Quader to remove him from the party's positions, Ranga on the same day gave announcement of preventing GM Quader in Rangpur.

In a statement given for media on Wednesday, party chairman's press secretary Deloar Jalali said that Ranga was removed from the party's positions following its constitution. Party's Chairman GM Quader removed him from the party's all positions.

While talking to media after the decision, Ranga said, "The decision of GM Quader is dictatorship, undemocratic and unconstitutional. It's against the spirit of the party's constitution. He'll be prevented to land in Rangpur in future."

"I have told the truth what I said. I have the right to talk about the party. His decision to remove me from the party's positions is nepotism, undemocratic and unconstitutional. GM Quader was also expelled from the party during the period of HM Ershad's leadership," the former secretary general of the JaPa added.

He said, "He will be barred to enter Rangpur in future. If he (Quader) wants to go to Lalmonirhat, his electoral constituency, he'll have to go by helicopter."

"Raushan Ershad is his sister-in law. But, as a person, party activists know me as Raushan's follower. It's considered that I'm the rival of Quader in the party. Actually, I'm not his rival. His rival is his sister-in law," Ranga added.

It's known that Ranga opposed the anti-government stance of GM Quader in various issues, though he supports some of the issues of the party.

JaPa chief patron Raushan Ershad, who is now undergoing treatment at Thailand, has recently formed a council preparation committee to hold the party's new council in November this year. Ranga is also in the council preparation committee formed headed by Raushan as convener.











