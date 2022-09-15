Heavy rains inundate S-W coastal belt

Heavy rains for four days in a row due depression over the Bay of Bengal caused untold sufferings to the people and damage to crops and property in the country's south-western coastal belt.

'It's erratic weather', said environmentalists.

According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change ( IPCC), report, Climate Change 2022: Impacts, Adaptation and Vulnerabilities Bangladesh would face frequent such calamitous events in future.

Rivers swelled inundating many areas flooding fish farms, and submerging saplings on hundreds of acres affecting livelihood of countless people.

Dwellings of many people were damaged or destroyed.

Weather experts predicted that the river would continue to swell over the next few days.

The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre forecast that the rivers would swell if the rains continue.

It said that the Brahmaputra-Jamuna and the Ganges-Padma were falling which was likely to continue over the next 48 hours.

All the major rivers in the north-eastern region of the country are raising trend, which might continue over the next 24 hours, said the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre.

The Met Office recorded significant rainfall across Bangladesh during last 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday.

There was 175 mm of rainfall in Bogura, 108 mm in Durgapur (Netrokona), 93 mm in Chottagram, 82 mm in Barguna, 68 mm in Madaripur, 62 mm Cox's Bazar, 57 mm in Latu (Sylhet), 50 mm in Habiganj, 138 mm in Sirajganj, 97 mm in Tangail, 83mm in Narayanhat (Chottagram), 81mm in Moheshkhola (Sunamganj), 66 mm in Haridaspur (Gopalganj), 57 mm in Rangamati, 53 mm in Kushtia, and 50 mm in Lorergarh (Sunamganj).

Much damage and loss were caused to at least 1,920 shrimp farms in Mongla, in the coastal district of Bagerhat, Upazial Senior Fisheries Officer Mohammad Zahidul Islam told the Daily Observer.

He said that extensive damage to small and large shrimp enclosures occurred.

"The most affected areas are Chandpai, Chila and Mithakhali unions," he said.

Asked whether or not fish farm owners took steps to protect their fishes, he said that many of them used nets in vain to save fish.

Mrimoy Das, a shrimp farm owner in the village Mithakhali, said that some portion of the fence of his farm broke down due to last night's heavy rain, and the rest was washed away by high tide hit in the morning.

"All the fish were washed away and many of my other neighbours suffered similar losses. It is a huge economic loss and I do not know what to do," he told the Daily Observer.

Fisherman Bidyut Mandal, President of the Mongla National Fishermen's Association, said " Many fishermen could not go to the sea in their trawlers to the Sundarbans coasts due to continuous rains."

Mohammad Zahidul Islam, senior upazila fisheries officer said that 1,920 fish farms in Mithakhali, Chandpai, Sundarbans and Buridanga unions of the upazila have been submerged by tidal water and the incessant rains.

"Fish farm owners suffered serious economic losses, and we are planning to provide compensation to the worst affected fish farmers," he said.

Fisher famers in the coastal district of Satkhira suffered huge losses as hundreds of fish farms were inundated.

Our Satkhira correspondent said that people living in Gabura area suffered heavy losses due to the rains as most of the mud roads became unusable forcing people to stay at home.

Van driver Tariqul Islam of Rajar Bagan area in Satkhira district town, said he was unable to go out to earn his living for the last four days.

"Members of my family would starve if the situation continues, ``said Tariq, who carries fish from fish farms to the local fish depot.

On Tuesday noon, Zulfikar Raihan of Satkhira Met Office, said that 61.7 mm of rainfall was recorded in the district in last 24 hours.

The rains were likely to continue until Thursday, he said.

Water Development Board (WDB) executive engineer Abul Khair said that local rivers were flowing 3-4 feet above their normal levels.

As saplings on hundreds of acres have been submerged in Bhairabbazar upazila in Kishoreganj district, farmers are worried about their future.

"Unless water recedes, rice seedlings would rot causing huge losses," said Ariful Islam, a farmer of Rasulpur village in Kishorganj.











