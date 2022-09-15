Video
Govt mulling for market-based foreign currency rates

Published : Thursday, 15 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 180
Business Correspondent

While dollar exchange rates surges on Monday in the heel of fixing at a lower level by bankers and foreign exchange dealers Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said on Wednesday that the government is considering introducing market-based foreign currency exchange rates in the country.
"We're thinking of going for market-based foreign currency exchange rates," he told reporters on a question after chairing virtually two separate meetings on the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and the
Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) on Wednesday.
He said foreign currency rate depends on the supply and demand. Either, it gets appreciated or depreciated, market will determine the rates. "So, we'll gradually go towards market-based rates of foreign currency," he added.
Kamal also said advanced economies of the world also deal with foreign currency rates in such way.


