Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 September, 2022, 12:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Hasina says she has info on 'renowned' people laundering money

Published : Thursday, 15 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 211

The prime minister says she has information on money laundering crime committed by many "well-known" people.
After a journalist asked her about recent findings by police at a press conference on Wednesday, Sheikh Hasina said she doubted the media is brave enough to publish the names of the money launderers.
"I have information on many renowned people.
The Anti-Corruption Commission and the Bangladesh Bank are also collecting information. They will be revealed. Let's see whether you write about them," she said.
Switzerland, according to her, did not provide any list of Bangladeshis sought by the authorities as part of the efforts to penalise money launderers and recover laundered funds.
"We had sought the list from the Swiss banks long ago, but nothing has been forthcoming. Everyone gives unconfirmed information. No one can provide the correct information. This is the problem."      
Swiss Ambassador to Dhaka Nathalie Chuard recently said Bangladesh did not seek information on particular funds, prompting the authorities to assert that they had sent a list of 67 people and got information on only one of them.
The prime minister said all the countries, not Bangladesh alone, are facing a dollar crisis because of Western sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine.
She said the foreign currency reserves swelled due to less economic activities during the coronavirus pandemic. When the pandemic ebbed, import of capital machinery and raw materials increased, putting pressure on the reserves. The Russia-Ukraine war made the situation worse, Hasina said.
"And another thing is that we always repay our debts in time. We've never defaulted on loans, which also puts pressure on the reserves."
"Some quarters started manipulating dollar prices. Now the situation is stable after proper monitoring."
The prime minister believes the global crisis will deepen in future. "I fear a global famine will take place. There will be an acute economic crisis. This is why I've been asking everyone to cultivate all the lands so that we do not need to depend on others for food."    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Winning semis is our goal: Swapna
Shah Moazzem passes away
Master plan for dev projects at Jungle Salimpur in two weeks
Alarming rise of dengue patients in Ctg
Jatiya Party removes Ranga from all posts
Heavy rains inundate S-W coastal belt
Govt mulling for market-based foreign currency rates
Rain, water logging, traffic jam vitiating life of city dwellers  


Latest News
Samsung sets goal to attain 100% clean energy by 2050
2 killed as bus hits auto-rickshaw in Cumilla
SSC exams begin across country
PM leaves Dhaka for London, New York
2 get life term for raping housewife in Bhola
4 killed as covered van crashes into auto-rickshaw in Ctg
Pakistan floods: Dengue cases soaring after record monsoon
Elderly man electrocuted in Sunamganj
Haaland winner reminds Guardiola of Cruyff as Man City see off Dortmund
WHO chief: COVID pandemic may end in near future
Most Read News
Queen's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace
BNP Vice-Chairman Shah Moazzem Hossain passes away
First Super Specialized Hospital opened in country
UN chief appeals for cooperation to address 'world in peril'
South Korea fines Google, Meta over privacy violations
Police use a water cannon to disperse Bharatiya Janata Party
SSC candidate gang raped, couple among five held
Mahmudullah axed as BCB announces World Cup squad
Root warns rivals England are no 'one-trick pony'
South Africa coach Boucher to quit after T20 World Cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft