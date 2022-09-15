Did not return from India empty-handed, says Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says she did not return empty-handed from her recent visit to India, but Bangladesh's gains from the trip are relative.

"I don't think we have returned from India empty-handed. What we have received from India and what we haven't is a relative question," Hasina said responding to a question from a journalist at a media briefing in Dhaka on Wednesday.

She pointed to the seven Memoranda of Under-standing signed between the two countries and highlighted the recent agreements between the two countries on a pipeline to

import fuel and LNG as major gains.

"After all these, the opposition says we got nothing. But it's a matter of perception - a matter of self-confidence."

The prime minister joked that she was glad that the question wasn't about what Bangladesh gave up during the trip.

Hasina went to New Delhi on a four-day trip at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Sept 5.

Seven memoranda of understanding were signed between the two neighbouring countries during her visit, including sharing of the water of the Kushiyara River.

The prime minister's visit has been "very" fruitful, according to the ruling Awami League leaders. They see India's approval of transit to send goods to Nepal and Bhutan as a key achievement.

She returned home on Sept 9 after the state visit.

NO LACK OF SINCERITY FROM INDIA: HASINA

The prime minister said she did not experience any lack of sincerity during her visit to Bangladesh's neighbour and longstanding ally.

"I found great sincerity," said Hasina in response to a question about whether she found the Indian officials amiable during the trip.

"From India's prime minister, president, and all others I spoke to, I experienced sincerity at all times. You know that all parties in India are united on the subject of Bangladesh. It is significant. In 1971, all parties in India and all its people united in their support for us. And, when we implemented the land port agreement, when we exchanged enclaves, the parliament of India came together to pass the law. We will always maintain relations with friendly countries."

"It is true that neighbouring countries often face different issues. I believe that all of these problems can be resolved through meetings and discussions. I have also taken another decision. One that we need ourselves. In 1965, during the India-Pakistan War, the rail and road connectivity between our two countries was disrupted. We are slowly reopening these routes one by one so that the socio-economic activities of the districts in these regions can grow even more dynamic."

"I did not see any lack of sincerity. If I am a good friend to others, they will be good to me as well. But if you are not, the relationship will turn sour. Our foreign policy is very clear - friendship to all, malice towards none."

Hasina highlighted the agreements that secured Bangladesh's maritime border as an example of how the Awami League's efforts to maintain friendly relations can help resolve issues.

"We have a massive maritime border, but pre-1996, we had not discussed the matter at all. We began working on it that year. But, the BNP-Jamaat Alliance came to power in 2001. They did not take any further action on the issue. We took the initiative again when we returned to power for a second time. We maintained friendly relations with India and Myanmar while resolving the matter at the international court. True, we had to go to court, but that did not put a dent in ou -bdnews24.com











