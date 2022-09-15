Student’s murder sparks protests, arson in M’singh

MYMENSINGH, Sept 14: A student has been stabbed to death in Mymensingh's Gauripur Upazila, triggering outrage among locals.

People angered by the incident set fire to some shops at Janata Bazar on Tuesday.

They also attacked the Fire Service and Civil Defence personnel seeking to douse the flames, according to Inspector Moniruzzaman Majumdar of Gauripur Police Station.

The student, Zahirul Islam Mithu, 24, was a native of Bokainagar Union's Charpara village. He was taking an undergraduate course at Gauripur Government College.

According to police, a man named Albert Sentu went to Tipu Sultan Jewellers shop at Paat Bazar to sell some gold ornaments on Tuesday.

After weighing the jewellery, Sentu had an altercation with Tipu, the owner of the shop, over its price and left the shop.

He later returned to the shop with his brother David Rocky and a fight ensued.

Zahirul sought to break up the fight when Rocky stabbed him. He was subsequently rushed to the Upazila Health Complex where the doctor on duty declared him dead.

Enraged by the incident, locals led a procession in protest before burning down four shops. Several firefighters and policemen were also injured in the fracas, according to the district's Additional Superintendent of Police Sheikh Mostafizur Rahman. -bdnews24.com