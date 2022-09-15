

Death anniv

On this occasion, recitation from the Qur'an and a special prayer session will be organised at the deceased's village home of Srirampur under Sadar upazilla in Magura district.

Hasan Zahid Tusher has asked for forgiveness and prayers for his father's soul from everyone.

Former agriculture officer Mia Md Abdur Razzak passed away on September 15, 2014, leaving four sons, two daughters, and many relatives and well-wishers behind.









