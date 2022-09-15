Academia-Industry interaction meet held in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 14: The 'Academia-Industry Interaction Meeting', jointly organized by the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) and the English Department of University of Science and Technology (USTC), was held at the World Trade Centre, Agrabad on Wednesday.

CCCI President Mahbubul Alam chaired the meet, Adviser of USTC English Department Dr Gurupada Chakraborty, Chairman of the Department Shahinul Islam addressed the event, moderated by the Chamber Secretary in-charge Engineer Mohammad Faruq.

Mahbubul Alam said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina leads us towards vision and self-reliance."

Dr Gurupada Chakraborty said, "Chattogram is the heart of trade and commerce. This kind of exchange will help the students to think anew."











