Thursday, 15 September, 2022, 12:08 PM
2 acquitted in Rangpur farmer killing case

Published : Thursday, 15 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 175
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Tuesday acquitted two accused, who were sentenced to death by lower court in connection with a case filed for killing a farmer in Rangpur in 2001.
The HC bench comprising Justice SM Emdadul Haque and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar Kajol came up with the acquittal orders after dismissing the death references to approve the death sentences.
Deputy Attorney General Harunur Rashid, Assistant Attorney General Zahid Ahmed Hiru appeared for the state while state-appointed lawyer Hasna Begum represented for the two accused as they were absconding.
According to the details of the case, the accused had a dispute with Mahtab Hossain (35), a farmer of Nazarmamud village in Kaikuri union of Pirgacha over money transactions. On July 30, 2001, Mahtab was called from his home at around 10 pm by miscreants. The next day, the police recovered Mahtab's body from the pond adjacent to the house of Manik Mia and Hasan Ali.
Later, victim's brother Abu Bakkar Siddique filed a murder case with Pirgacha police station accusing four people. After the investigation police submitted the charge sheet against the accused before the court on February 14 in 2002.
On November 28 in 2016, Special Judge Naresh Chandra Sarkar of Rangpur awarded the death sentences to the two accused, Manik Mia and Hasan Ali.
Later, jail authority sent the death references of the case to the High Court for its approval. But, after hearing on the death references, the HC bench on Tuesday acquitted them of the case.


