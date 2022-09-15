Microbus driver remanded over student’s death in Tejgaon

A Dhaka court on Tuesday placed the microbus driver on a two-day remand in a case filed over the death Tejgaon government school and college student Md Ali Hossain as a microbus ran over him at Tejgaon on Sunday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Tamanna Farah passed the remand order as the Tejgaon police produced the driver Ziaul Haque before it with a ten-day remand prayer.

Police arrested microbus driver Ziaul Haque from Bishmail area of Ashulia on Tuesday.

Md Ali Hossain, a student of Class X was killed after a microbus ran over him at Tejgaon in the capital on Sunday morning on his way to school. He lived with his parents at Kuniapara in Tejgaon. While he was crossing a road at the BG Press area in Tejgaon around 7:45am, which left him critically injured.













