Woman killed by husband in city

A 45-year-old woman has been stabbed to death allegedly by her husband in the city's Khilgaon area.

The deceased was identified as Khuki Begum, wife of Abul Hashem of the Tilpapara area of Khilgaon. Abul Hashem, her husband, has been arrested, police said.

Abu Taleb, a sub-inspector at Khilgaon Police Station, said that Khuki, the mother of three, worked as a domestic help. Abul is a rickshaw puller by profession.

Abul Hashem stabbed his wife around 10pm on Tuesday, leaving her injured, police said. Khuki was taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, where she died of her injuries around 2am on Wednesday. -UNB











