Ego problem, mental depression major causes of suicide: BSMMU VC

Nowadays ego problem is one of the major causes of suicide. Youths aged 15 to 30 have more ego. At this time, the increasing trend of social media use instigated the tendency of suicide manifold. Parents and guardians should give proper attention to their children and have to keep their children on track, said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Vice-Chancellor Md Prof Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed.

The Vice-Chancellor came up with the remark at a scientific seminar organized by the Department of Psychiatry on the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day with the slogan 'Create hope through action' at BSMMU on Tuesday.

Prof Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed said, "One of the causes of suicide is also mental depression. Depression has been increased day by day among the people due to different kind of social problems. Blood pressure has also increased due to depression of many people during coronavirus pandemic. Even those who did not have diabetes they are suffering from diabetes. Many people have eye problems and before many people did not wear glasses, but now many of them need glasses."

"Due to the increase of using social media many people got feel lonely, many people are rushing towards suicide. Boys and girls tend to fall in love because of emotions. Due to love-related break-up, there is also a trend of suicide. Many people commit suicide due to genetic reasons. If anyone in their family has such tendencies, they should be aware of these issues."

He also directed the Faculty of Psychiatry to focus on research into the causes of suicide, the recent rise in suicides, and research to find remedies.

Prof Dr Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar, Director of National Institute of Mental Health, was special guest in the seminar NDD Trustee Board Chairperson Prof Dr Golam Rabbani, President of Bangladesh Association of Psychiatrists Prof Dr Md Waziul Alam Chowdhury, President of ATCB Prof Dr Jhunu Samsun Nahar and among others were also present at the seminar.

Prof Dr Nahid Mahzabin Morshed, Chairman of the Department of Psychiatry, presided over the event. The main article was presented by Assistant Prof Dr Sifat e Sayed. The programme was conducted by Dr Fatima Jahura Assistant Prof of Psychiatry and coordinated by Assistant Prof Dr SM Atiqur Rahman.











