Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 September, 2022, 12:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Ego problem, mental depression major causes of suicide: BSMMU VC

Published : Thursday, 15 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 210
Staff Correspondent  

Nowadays ego problem is one of the major causes of suicide. Youths aged 15 to 30 have more ego. At this time, the increasing trend of social media use instigated the tendency of suicide manifold. Parents and guardians should give proper attention to their children and have to keep their children on track, said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Vice-Chancellor Md Prof Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed.
The Vice-Chancellor came up with the remark at a scientific seminar organized by the Department of Psychiatry on the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day with the slogan 'Create hope through action' at BSMMU on Tuesday.
Prof Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed said, "One of the causes of suicide is also mental depression. Depression has been increased day by day among the people due to different kind of social problems. Blood pressure has also increased due to depression of many people during coronavirus pandemic. Even those who did not have diabetes they are suffering from diabetes. Many people have eye problems and before many people did not wear glasses, but now many of them need glasses."
"Due to the increase of using social media many people got feel lonely, many people are rushing towards suicide. Boys and girls tend to fall in love because of emotions. Due to love-related break-up, there is also a trend of suicide. Many people commit suicide due to genetic reasons. If anyone in their family has such tendencies, they should be aware of these issues."
He also directed the Faculty of Psychiatry to focus on research into the causes of suicide, the recent rise in suicides, and research to find remedies.
Prof Dr Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar, Director of National Institute of Mental Health, was special guest in the seminar NDD Trustee Board Chairperson Prof Dr Golam Rabbani, President of Bangladesh Association of Psychiatrists Prof Dr Md Waziul Alam Chowdhury, President of ATCB Prof Dr Jhunu Samsun Nahar and among others were also present at the seminar.
Prof Dr Nahid Mahzabin Morshed, Chairman of the Department of Psychiatry, presided over the event. The main article was presented by Assistant Prof Dr Sifat e Sayed. The programme was conducted by Dr Fatima Jahura Assistant Prof of Psychiatry and coordinated by Assistant Prof Dr SM Atiqur Rahman.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Student’s murder sparks protests, arson in M’singh
Death anniv
Students attended the Academia-Industry interaction meeting
Academia-Industry interaction meet held in Ctg
2 acquitted in Rangpur farmer killing case
US Embassy’s Univ Fair on Sept 23: BD students can talk to admission officials
Wasfia Nazreen paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
Microbus driver remanded over student’s death in Tejgaon


Latest News
Samsung sets goal to attain 100% clean energy by 2050
2 killed as bus hits auto-rickshaw in Cumilla
SSC exams begin across country
PM leaves Dhaka for London, New York
2 get life term for raping housewife in Bhola
4 killed as covered van crashes into auto-rickshaw in Ctg
Pakistan floods: Dengue cases soaring after record monsoon
Elderly man electrocuted in Sunamganj
Haaland winner reminds Guardiola of Cruyff as Man City see off Dortmund
WHO chief: COVID pandemic may end in near future
Most Read News
Queen's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace
BNP Vice-Chairman Shah Moazzem Hossain passes away
First Super Specialized Hospital opened in country
UN chief appeals for cooperation to address 'world in peril'
South Korea fines Google, Meta over privacy violations
Police use a water cannon to disperse Bharatiya Janata Party
SSC candidate gang raped, couple among five held
Mahmudullah axed as BCB announces World Cup squad
Root warns rivals England are no 'one-trick pony'
South Africa coach Boucher to quit after T20 World Cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft