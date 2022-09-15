

Transport owners squeezing out crores everyday



We have enough reasons to place our trust on the claim since it is based on a joint survey carried out by Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samiti and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). Both are esteemed organisations, in terms of carrying out well researched surveys and studies.



The survey also reported that on average as many as 3.5 crore trips are taken by our commuters through different modes of public transports in Dhaka.



However, apart from 15, 000 legal and registered auto rickshaws there are another 15, 000 unregistered auto rickshaws operating illegally in Dhaka and surrounding districts. These 30,000 auto-rickshaws reportedly carry some 360,000 passengers on an average by taking 12 trips per day. These auto-rickshaws charge an average of Tk 145 per trip. Through a simple calculation, for undertaking 360,000 daily trips our passengers have to pay Tk 5 crore 22 lakh additional fare only in the auto-rickshaw sector.





On a separate note , there are some half a million ride sharing motorcycles, private cars, taxi cabs operating in the city , carrying over 20 million passengers on an average daily. On average these vehicles are charging an extra Tk 75 from the passengers. Thus, another Tk 162 crore 30 lakh additional fare is being charged by these vehicles illegally every day.



And this massive monetary pillage by the transport sector has commenced against the backdrop of 22 percent bus fare hike introduced since early August.



To cut a long story short, this is sheer injustice shown towards our people and the country born out of an organised chaos well orchestrated by a few manipulators in the transport sector. Moreover, all fares have been hiked unilaterally by the government, transport owners and the workers' leaders without considering the people's interest.



The all-pervading anarchy and depressing picture related to charging excessive fares in public transport and goods transportation automatically raises the question - What are the government's regulatory and supervisory agencies doing?



The least we expect are the country's transport owners to practice sole influence in the government's policy making decisions, and especially related to illogically hiking transport fares.



The global energy market is surely going through a crisis, and we are not against hiking fares. But we are enormously disturbed how domestic transport owners are illegally squeezing money from the public's pocket.



We draw urgent attention of the BRTA and Transport Owners Association to refrain from making a quick buck out of the ordinary people's miseries.



