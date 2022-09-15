Video
Letter To the Editor

Protect St Martin’s Island

Published : Thursday, 15 September, 2022

Dear Sir
Bangladesh's sole coral island is Saint Martin. This little island has lost its ecological equilibrium. St. Martin's eco-system has been harmed by the inflow of tourists, the construction of unapproved hotels and resorts, and the development of mechanized shipping along the coasts. Plastic bottles can shatter, and polythene bags are littering the environment.

There is no oversight of cleanliness, and the number of cleaning personnel is insufficient. The number of dogs has increased. Due to this, turtles are no longer observed going to the shore to deposit their eggs, red crabs have vanished, and the coral population is dwindling. There are fourteen types of restrictions, but none are accepted. These laws prohibit feeding seabirds chips or other foods from boats. No one implements it.

I am bringing to the attention of the TeknafUpazila administration the need to beef up protective measures of the island. If this does not occur, we will soon lose St Martin, the sole atoll in the country. Additionally, tourists are requested to protect the ecological balance, not pollute the area, and not linger there for too long.
Sifat Rabbani
Department of Political Science Jagannath University



