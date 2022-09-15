

Marine fishing in setback for higher fuel prices



Nowadays, though marine fisheries is becoming the most highlighted topic for Bangladesh, the other source of fishing are mainly huge natural resources including rivers, coastal areas, khal, beels, haors and baors where millions of people live on fishing.



To bring people under systematic process and increase fishing yield the government has taken a lot of time to time measures including ban on fishing for a certain time in a year, studying facts, observing fishing cultivation and devising policies to support the fishing sector.



There are several numbers of government bodies under the Ministry of Fisheries which are currently working for betterment of this sector and there is the government's continuous process of making fish protein available at lower prices among people.



But currently fuel price hike has become a major concern for the marine fishing industries as in deep sea voyage it requires huge amount of diesel fuel oil. In the last two years per liter diesel price increased by Tk47.79 (In 3 November last year price increased by Tk15/liter and in 5 August per liter increased by Tk32.79 that is total Tk47.79).



But with this price increase the sea vessels are making losses and it is becoming difficult to make profits day by day as in compare with fuel price hike it is not possible to increase fish prices.



As per statistics a number of 80 marine fishing firms do have 200 sea going vessels who in the last fiscal year caught 6.5 lakh metric tons of fished. But currently everyone is making loss in their voyages due to higher fuel prices. In every voyage a the vessels' additional costs are now Tk45-50 lakhs. Moreover, import of fishes from Mediterraniaun sea surrounding countries is also reducing own fishes prices. And all the above facts have created a grave concern for this sector. Many people may become unemployed and will also be deprived of getting fish proteins.



Along with vessels several hundred thousands of diesel oil powered boats and trawlers also go for fishing everyday and all of them are also facing the consequences of higher prices of diesel oil.



Bangladesh is second in the world in fish production. After becoming self-sufficient in meat production, the government stopped importing meat from abroad. But the import of fish did not stop. This is a blow to the domestic fishing sector. If this situation continues, investors in the fishing sector will suffer.



Besides, the marine fishing firms do have bank loans and if they continuously make losses and fail to repay borrowed amount, they will be in the loan defaulting book.



The wooden trawlers carry 16 to 18 tonnes of diesel for a 14-15 days trip. With the increase in diesel prices, the cost of fuel alone has increased by more than Tk5 lakhs per trip. Again, even if the mechanized boats go on a 6-7 day trip, they need to take two to three tons of diesel oil as a result mechanized boats per trip costs have also increased by Tk70-80 thousand. It is full season for catching Hilsha fish now in the sea. But as the price of diesel increased, expenses have also increases more than income and that is why many have stopped trawling in the sea.



Like transport sector it is not possible to hike bus fair by blocking roads at the costs of money from the passengers pockets. As a result, no alternative way of stopping going to fishing as there is gap in costs earnings.



The marine fisheries industry has been going through a tough time since the start of Covid. Earlier we used to fish for round the year. Now fish cannot be hunted for six months due to Hilsa breeding, feeding and natural calamities. Six months a year we go fishing in the sea. But banks charge interests for 12 months a year.



There are three major costs in the fishing sector-fuel, maintenance and crew wages. Fuel costs alone have almost doubled in the last eight months. Our commercial ships go to sea for 20-22 days. When diesel was Tk65 per liter one of our commercial ships voyage cost was Tk52 lakhs but after increase of fuel oil to Tk80 in last November then oil costs were Tk72 lakh and after latest increase of fuel prices to Tk114 per liter the costs are now Tk1.05 crore per voyage. It is more than double now which will inevitably hike fishes' prices.



Bangladesh is second in the world in fish production. After becoming self-sufficient in meat production, the government stopped importing meat from abroad. But the import of fish did not stop. This is a blow to the domestic fishing sector. If this situation continues, investors in the fishing sector will suffer.



For immediate end to this crisis our Marine Fisheries Association has repeatedly written demo official letters to the government's energy ministry and also to the fishing ministry for take actions of providing duty free diesel oil to the marine fishing industry.



But there is no headway to our plea. Despite our repeated letters to the government's different ministries the problem still exists. We are continuing our movements and few officials assured that they will sit with us aiming to solve the ongoing problems.

To make the marine fisheries more profitable, different policies and recommendations have already been taken previously. To protect this sector further steps should be taken.

Marine fishing is an ideal source of protein and food intake. So with proper guidance and initiatives, it is possible for our government to make a remarkable contribution to the national economy. In this regard, the government should encourage the fishermen by providing fuel at affordable costs.

The writer is president of Bangladesh Marine Fisheries Association and chairman Qns Container Services Limited















Marine fishing products at this moment the only contributor in development of the country's vast blue economy that it is major source of protein and employing thousands of people for earning livelihood.Nowadays, though marine fisheries is becoming the most highlighted topic for Bangladesh, the other source of fishing are mainly huge natural resources including rivers, coastal areas, khal, beels, haors and baors where millions of people live on fishing.To bring people under systematic process and increase fishing yield the government has taken a lot of time to time measures including ban on fishing for a certain time in a year, studying facts, observing fishing cultivation and devising policies to support the fishing sector.There are several numbers of government bodies under the Ministry of Fisheries which are currently working for betterment of this sector and there is the government's continuous process of making fish protein available at lower prices among people.But currently fuel price hike has become a major concern for the marine fishing industries as in deep sea voyage it requires huge amount of diesel fuel oil. In the last two years per liter diesel price increased by Tk47.79 (In 3 November last year price increased by Tk15/liter and in 5 August per liter increased by Tk32.79 that is total Tk47.79).But with this price increase the sea vessels are making losses and it is becoming difficult to make profits day by day as in compare with fuel price hike it is not possible to increase fish prices.As per statistics a number of 80 marine fishing firms do have 200 sea going vessels who in the last fiscal year caught 6.5 lakh metric tons of fished. But currently everyone is making loss in their voyages due to higher fuel prices. In every voyage a the vessels' additional costs are now Tk45-50 lakhs. Moreover, import of fishes from Mediterraniaun sea surrounding countries is also reducing own fishes prices. And all the above facts have created a grave concern for this sector. Many people may become unemployed and will also be deprived of getting fish proteins.Along with vessels several hundred thousands of diesel oil powered boats and trawlers also go for fishing everyday and all of them are also facing the consequences of higher prices of diesel oil.Bangladesh is second in the world in fish production. After becoming self-sufficient in meat production, the government stopped importing meat from abroad. But the import of fish did not stop. This is a blow to the domestic fishing sector. If this situation continues, investors in the fishing sector will suffer.Besides, the marine fishing firms do have bank loans and if they continuously make losses and fail to repay borrowed amount, they will be in the loan defaulting book.The wooden trawlers carry 16 to 18 tonnes of diesel for a 14-15 days trip. With the increase in diesel prices, the cost of fuel alone has increased by more than Tk5 lakhs per trip. Again, even if the mechanized boats go on a 6-7 day trip, they need to take two to three tons of diesel oil as a result mechanized boats per trip costs have also increased by Tk70-80 thousand. It is full season for catching Hilsha fish now in the sea. But as the price of diesel increased, expenses have also increases more than income and that is why many have stopped trawling in the sea.Like transport sector it is not possible to hike bus fair by blocking roads at the costs of money from the passengers pockets. As a result, no alternative way of stopping going to fishing as there is gap in costs earnings.The marine fisheries industry has been going through a tough time since the start of Covid. Earlier we used to fish for round the year. Now fish cannot be hunted for six months due to Hilsa breeding, feeding and natural calamities. Six months a year we go fishing in the sea. But banks charge interests for 12 months a year.There are three major costs in the fishing sector-fuel, maintenance and crew wages. Fuel costs alone have almost doubled in the last eight months. Our commercial ships go to sea for 20-22 days. When diesel was Tk65 per liter one of our commercial ships voyage cost was Tk52 lakhs but after increase of fuel oil to Tk80 in last November then oil costs were Tk72 lakh and after latest increase of fuel prices to Tk114 per liter the costs are now Tk1.05 crore per voyage. It is more than double now which will inevitably hike fishes' prices.Bangladesh is second in the world in fish production. After becoming self-sufficient in meat production, the government stopped importing meat from abroad. But the import of fish did not stop. This is a blow to the domestic fishing sector. If this situation continues, investors in the fishing sector will suffer.For immediate end to this crisis our Marine Fisheries Association has repeatedly written demo official letters to the government's energy ministry and also to the fishing ministry for take actions of providing duty free diesel oil to the marine fishing industry.But there is no headway to our plea. Despite our repeated letters to the government's different ministries the problem still exists. We are continuing our movements and few officials assured that they will sit with us aiming to solve the ongoing problems.To make the marine fisheries more profitable, different policies and recommendations have already been taken previously. To protect this sector further steps should be taken.Marine fishing is an ideal source of protein and food intake. So with proper guidance and initiatives, it is possible for our government to make a remarkable contribution to the national economy. In this regard, the government should encourage the fishermen by providing fuel at affordable costs.The writer is president of Bangladesh Marine Fisheries Association and chairman Qns Container Services Limited