

Rohingya refugee repatriation: Looking beyond ICJ's ruling



The French President on 21 September 2017 described the situation "genocide". The US Vice President on behalf of the President called Myanmar's actions "terrible savagery". The US State Department on 9 September 2017 expressed concern at Rohingya plight. In 2018, the US imposed sanctions on four military and police generals and two military units which had no contribution on improving the situation. China and Russia called military's atrocity crimes Myanmar's 'internal affair'. China and Russia in 2017 and in 2018 also opposed resolutions against Myanmar in the UNSC. China's foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told on 12 September 2017 "the Chinese side condemns the violent attacks that happened in the Rakhine State of Myanmar, supports Myanmar's efforts to safeguard the peace and stability of the Rakhine State".



China held a virtual meeting on 19 January 2021 between China, Bangladesh and Myanmar to discuss the repatriation of Rohingya. Then on 10 May 2021, Chinese ambassador in Dhaka told a press conference that he did not see any possibility of holding a tripartite meeting in the "foreseeable future" and has no plan to hold such meeting between China, Myanmar and Bangladesh. Ambassador's statement is amply indicative that China will neither mediate nor facilitate nor support the repatriation of Rohingya refugees.



Both Chinese and Russian policies toward Myanmar are motivated by strategic and economic interests. Russia has military trade interests in Myanmar. It is the largest source of Myanmar air force inventory. Four months after the genocidal crime, Russia in January 2018 sold six Su-30SME military aircraft at USD 210 million. Sale also included Orlan10-E UAV and Pantsir S-1 missile systems. Russia secured sale of undisclosed quantities of Su30SME, Ka 27/28 antisubmarine helicopter and precision guided munition for YAK 130 aircraft. Now they are discussing on setting up two nuclear power plants in Myanmar.



India also supported Myanmar on Rohingya exodus. The Diplomat on line 13 September 2017 commented that, "China and India seldom see eye to eye with each other on international affairs, especially after the Doklam crisis [2017], which deepened the mutual hostility. But on the Rohingya issue in Myanmar, both countries expressed sympathy toward Myanmar's government�" The Diplomat also reported that during the visit to Myanmar in September 2017, "India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India shares Myanmar's concern about "extremist violence in Rakhine state and specially the violence against security forces and how innocent lives have been affected."India's support to Bangladesh on Rohingya crisis was limited to a plane load of rice for the refugees.



The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was caught by its 'principles of non-interference' dilemma. It failed to respond to the genocidal crime perpetrated by one of its member states. During the 31st Summit held on 10-14 November 2017, the regional block did not respond because of leadership failure to grasp the gravity of the situation. Philippines President, the Chair of the 31st ASEAN Summit was a maverick on refugee crisis. On 6 January 2018, he said that "genocide was taking place in Myanmar". Then apologised to Aung San Suu Kyi on 13 April 2018 for his 'genocide remark'. Before that, he advised Aung San Suu Kyi on 26 January 2018 to ignore criticism from right activists calling them "just a noisy bunch".



In the post independent Burma, Rohingyas were evicted from Rakhine in cycles of violence in 1978, 1992, 2012 and 2017. In all Rohingya refugee crises UNHCR pursued Bangladesh to keep the door open. Other international NGOs hold similar view. According to the Diplomat online 25 October 2021, Foreign Minister of Bangladesh said that while Bangladesh is talking about repatriation, "several international agencies are talking of long-term rehabilitation. There has been no conflict in Rakhine for the last four years; yet, they (agencies) do not tell them (Rohingyas) to repatriate. All they (agencies) talk about is keeping them in good condition and about their human rights here [not in Myanmar].They (agencies) are making absurd demands like giving Rohingyas the right to buy land, giving opportunities in employment and proper schooling � the intention of the NGOs and agencies in the Rohingya camps is to have the refugees stay in Bangladesh. If they (Rohingya) stay here, their (agencies') employment will be extended."



Even the World Bank in July 2021 proposed Bangladesh to integrate Rohingyas into the main stream of population through its Refugee Policy Review Framework globally. The World Bank's uncanny proposal on its part tantamount to collaborating with perpetrators of 'genocidal crime'. It looks to be a motivated proposal to endanger the life of remaining Rohingya population, if any, in Rakhine and preventing repatriation of Rohingyas in Bangladesh.



Among the international organisations, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), representing Muslim-majority nations "was best positioned to undertake the cause of the Rohingya." Among all Rohingya refugee crises, only the incident of 1978 caught OIC's attention and had quicker repatriation. But the Rohingya exodus in 1992, 2012 and 2017and their repatriation gradually became more complex.

The British Ambassador in then Burma examined "Ne Win's motives in agreeing to the repatriation [in 1979]." The ambassador wrote his assessment to London on 3 July 1979 which states that, "� Already some Arakanese elders have written to Ne Win expressing their concern at the preponderance of Muslim � in parts of the [ Arakan] State. Yet it seems that the Burmese may now have agreed to all the refugees returning ... The most interesting question is why Ne Win, always suspicious of foreigners, decided that the refugees should be allowed to return�. He [Ne Win] must have been impressed by the way the Bangladesh Government restrained trouble makers in the Islamic World (especially Libya)from creating trouble for him [Ne Win]� Above all, he must have wanted to avoid the possibility of a running sore on yet another of his frontiers, his armed strength already being extended in containing insurgency in the North and East."



Unfortunately, the OIC which is divided along with its members' geopolitical alignments responded late and inadequately. Bangladesh as a good neighbour, never attempted to further burden the 'extended armed strength'to prevent recurrence of refugee crisis on its eastern border. OIC Secretary General regretted on 5 May 2018 for not "responding immediately" to the Rohingya crisis. However, he committed to "play a strong role along with Bangladesh, the United Nations and the international community". In November 2019, The Republic of the Gambia filed a lawsuit against Myanmar in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).



On 22 July 2022, the ICJ rejected Myanmar's objections on court's jurisdiction in this case and ruled to proceed with Rohingya genocide trial. Now, the question is, how strongly will the international communities support. The Gambia and subsequent legal process to hold perpetrators accountable? The final judgement could take a couple of years from now. Therefore, the most important question would be, if The Gambia gets a favourable verdict, what will be international communities' response on the implementation of the judgement?

The writer is a retired Commodore of Bangladesh Navy, is a security analyst











