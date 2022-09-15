Video
Home Countryside

982 puja mandaps to be erected in Pirojpur, Kishoreganj

Published : Thursday, 15 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Our Correspondents

Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Hindu community, will begin in the country on October 1.
On this occasion, a total of 982 puja mandaps will be erected in Pirojpur and Kishoreganj districts.
PIROJPUR: A total of 536 mandaps will be raised in the district to celebrate Durga Puja this year.
District Puja Udjapan Parishad General Secretary (GS) Dola Guha confirmed the matter.
She said of the puja mandaps, 66 in Sadar, 132 in Nazirpur, 122 in Nesarabad, 39 in Kawkhali, 49 in Bhandaria, 29 in Indurkani and 99 will be prepared in Mathbaria upazilas.
Some 500 kg of rice will be allocated for each mandaps.
Besides, cash money will be provided to the authorities of each mandap for the celebration.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Saidur Rahman, PPM (Seba), said, the law enforcers will be deployed in every mandap to avoid any unwanted situation.
KISHOREGANJ: A preparatory meeting on Durga Puja, the biggest festival of Hindu Community, was held in the district on Sunday.
The meeting was arranged in the conference room of the District Collectorate Office. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Shamim Alam presided over it.
Among others, SP Mohammad Rasel Sheikh PPM (Bar), Additional DC  (General) Mohammad Golam Mostafa, Additional District Magistrate A T M Farhad Chowhdury, Kishoreganj Unit President of Bangladesh Puja Udjapon Parishad Advocate Bhupendra Bhowmic Dolon, and GS Prodip Kumar Sarker spoke at the meeting.
This year a total of 446 puja mandapas will be prepared in the district.



