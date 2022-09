Chunarughat Upazila administration held a view-exchange meeting farmers

Chunarughat Upazila administration held a view-exchange meeting with local farmers in Ahmedabad UP Complex hallroom of Habiganj on Tuesday. Chunarughat Upazila Parishad Chairman Alhaj Md Abdul Laskar was present as the chief guest while UNO Siddhartha Bhaumik presided over the meeting. Upazila Krishak League Convener Mujibur Rahman conducted the programme. photo: observer