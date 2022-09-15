Four to die, 2 get life term in murder cases

Separate courts on Monday and Tuesday sentenced four people to death and two others to life-term of imprisonment in different murder cases in three districts- Gopalganj, Brahmanbaria and Natore.

GOPALGANJ: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to death for killing an expatriate in Muksudpur Upazila in 2007 over an extramarital affair.

Gopalganj Additional and Sessions Judge Md Abbas Uddin handed down the verdict in the afternoon.

The condemned convict is Habibur Rahman alias Habu, son of Motaleb Mirza, a resident of Noapara Village of Bhanga Upazila in Faridpur District.

The court also fined him Tk 50,000.

Two other accused were also acquitted as the allegations brought against them were not proven.

The acquitted persons are Rabeya Begum alias Tapashi, wife of Azizur Rahman, and Ali Mia, son of late Kala Mia of Bhajanadi Village in Muksudpur Upazila.

According to the prosecution, Kuwait expatriate Azizur Rahman, son of Md Sarab Ali, was strangled to death by Habibur in Dignagar area on March 18, 2007, over an extramarital affair between Rabeya and Habibur.

A case was filed by the deceased's father Sorab Ali with Muksudpur Police Station (PS) accusing three people.

Police, later, submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court after investigation.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Tuesday.

Assistant Public Prosecutor (PP) Advocate Md Shohiduzzaman Khan handled the case for the plaintiff and Advocate Fazlul Haque for the defendant side.

BRAHMANBARIA: A court in the district on Monday sentenced three people to death and another to life-term of imprisonment for killing a local trader in Akhaura Upazila in 2015.

Brahmanbaria District and Sessions Judge Sharmin Nihar handed down the verdict in the afternoon.

The condemned convicts who were awarded death sentence are Zakir Khan, 40, Mahbub Khan, 30, and Gazi Khan, 65, residents of Chanpur Uttarpara Village in the upazila.

The lifer is Amanat Khan, 65.

PP of the court Advocate Azad Rakib Ahmed confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, Sharif Khan was killed by the convicts in Akhaura Upazila on August 6 in 2015 over a dispute of boundary.

Mazeda Begum, wife of the deceased, filed a case with Akhaura PS accusing five people in this regard.

Police, later, submitted a charge-sheet to the court after investigation.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Monday afternoon.

Amir Khan, another accused in the case, died before the trial.

NATORE: A court in the district sentenced a man to life-term in jail for killing his friend in Sadar Upazila in 2018.

District and Sessions Judge Md Sharif Uddin Natore delivered the judgement on Monday in presence of the convict.

The convict is Jashim, son of Bakul Mia of Lohakuri Village under Katiadi Upazila in Kishoreganj District. He lives in Chowry Village under Laxmipur Kholabaria Union of Sadar Upazila in Natore.

According to the prosecution, Jashim borrowed Tk 1,500 from his friend Sohag Mia, son of Siraj Mia of Chowry Village, for gambling. He then lost the money.

Sohag kept pressurising on Jashim to return his money. At one stage, Jashim made a plan to kill him out of anger.

According to the plan, Jashim stabbed Sohag to death on August 31, 2018.

A case was filed with Natore Sadar PS in this regard.

After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet to the court. Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Monday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.













