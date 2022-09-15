5 businesses fined in three districts

Five business enterprises have been fined on different charges in separate drives in three districts- Sylhet, Natore and Rajshahi, in two days.

SYLHET: Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) fined two ice cream factories in the city for using adulterated items.

A team of the DNCRP led by its Sylhet Divisional Assistant Directors (Ads) Shyamol Purkayastha and Md Selim Mia conducted drives in Anantapur, Kumargaon, Tukerbazar areas on Monday afternoon and imposed the fine of Tk 1 lakh to Famous Icebar Factory and Tk 80,000 to Nazmul Icebar Factory.

Shyamol said the factory owners were using unauthorised fabric dyes, saccharin, unlabeled flavours to produce ice cream as well as they did not mention any expired date on its cover.

Besides, the team also fined Hazi Kuti Mia Model Pharmacy Tk 10,000 for selling expired medicine and keeping physician samples.

NATORE: A team of the DNCRP fined a chemical factory Tk 1 lakh for producing impure molasses in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The fined factory owner is Hasan Ali, a resident of Ramanandapur Village in the upazila.

DNCRP sources said on information, its AD Shamsul Alam conducted a drive at Hasan's factory and fined him the amount.

DNCRP AD Shamsul Alam confirmed the matter, adding that such drives will continue in the district.

RAJSHAHI: The DNCRP fined a pharmacy Tk 20 thousand for selling expired medicines in Kashiadanga Police Station (PS) area in the city on Sunday.

A team of the DNCRP conducted a drive in Kathalbariya area under Kashiadanga PS and fined the amount to GMG Pharmacy.

Divisional DNCRP AD Hasan-al-Maruf confirmed the matter, adding that such drives will continue.











