

Madhumati makes 300 families erosion victims

In fear of devouring their houses and belongings, locals of nearby banks are making hectic shipment. Different bank points are getting into the river. People were seen crossing the tumultuous river by small boat boarding belongings to its other end for primary safety and shelter. They were seen raising temporary houses.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, victims said, it is the yearly erosion case; it appears at the time of water swelling and receding in Madhumati.

This year erosion has been continuing for a long time in the absence of effective preventive measures. So far, there has been no step by the Water Development Board (WDB) to ensure sustainable prevention.

Every year living houses, shades and croplands are devoured by the river. People are losing everything.

As sustainable preventive measures, locals have demanded permanent erosion preventive measures.

In the last 15/20 years, due to the erosion, the map of the locality has changed. More than 300 families were forced out, and they have raised their new houses on other bank of the Madhumati, now under Narail District. But these families are not getting any facilities. Madhumati has divided one family into two.

On September 8, six houses of farmers Habibur Molla of Ichhakhali Village, three ones of Aku Molla and two of Arif Molla were embedded; numerous economic trees were floated away; croplands of hundreds of people were washed away.

Erosion panic is prevailing among remaining families of the village whose houses are under threats. Dwellers are passing sleepless night time in panic.

Locals and victims said, WDB makes some piles of geo-bags only in the rainy season. Later on when the erosion starts these are dumped. But it does make no work.

Victim Habibur Rahman Molla alias Kafi Molla said, after losing his six houses, he has been destitute. Now he is passing time in tension how he will overcome this disrupted life.

He was echoed by Arif Molla and Aku Molla.

Like them, Safi Molla, Enayet Molla, Golzar Molla, Ekram Molla, Ahsan Molla and others have lost all their belongings.

Executive Engineer of WDB-Gopalganj Fayzur Rahman said, geo-bags are being dumped usually to prevent the erosion by the Madhumati River.











