Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 September, 2022, 12:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Madhumati makes 300 families erosion victims

Published : Thursday, 15 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155
Our Correspondent

Madhumati makes 300 families erosion victims

Madhumati makes 300 families erosion victims

GOPALGANJ, Sept 14: Ichhakhali-Dholoitala-Dubsi localities are being eroded by Madhumati River again in the district.
In fear of devouring their houses and belongings, locals of nearby banks are making hectic shipment. Different bank points are getting into the river. People were seen crossing the tumultuous river by small boat boarding belongings to its other end for primary safety and shelter. They were seen raising temporary houses.  
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, victims said, it is the yearly erosion case; it appears at the time of water swelling and receding in Madhumati.
This year erosion has been continuing for a long time in the absence of effective preventive measures. So far, there has been no step by the Water Development Board (WDB) to ensure sustainable prevention.   
Every year living houses, shades and croplands are devoured by the river. People are losing everything.
As sustainable preventive measures, locals have demanded permanent erosion preventive measures.
In the last 15/20 years, due to the erosion, the map of the locality has changed. More than 300 families were forced out, and they have raised their new houses on other bank of the Madhumati, now under Narail District. But these families are not getting any facilities.  Madhumati has divided one family into two.
On September 8, six houses of farmers Habibur Molla of Ichhakhali Village, three ones of Aku Molla and two of Arif Molla were embedded; numerous economic trees were floated away; croplands of hundreds of people were washed away.
Erosion panic is prevailing among remaining families of the village whose houses are under threats. Dwellers are passing sleepless night time in panic.
Locals and victims said, WDB makes some piles of geo-bags only in the rainy season. Later on when the erosion starts these are dumped. But it does make no work.
Victim Habibur Rahman Molla alias Kafi Molla said, after losing his six houses, he has been destitute. Now he is passing time in tension how he will overcome this disrupted life.
He was echoed by Arif Molla and Aku Molla.
Like them, Safi Molla, Enayet Molla, Golzar Molla, Ekram Molla, Ahsan Molla and others have lost all their belongings.
Executive Engineer of WDB-Gopalganj Fayzur Rahman said, geo-bags are being dumped usually to prevent the erosion by the Madhumati River.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
982 puja mandaps to be erected in Pirojpur, Kishoreganj
Chunarughat Upazila administration held a view-exchange meeting farmers
Four to die, 2 get life term in murder cases
5 businesses fined in three districts
Madhumati makes 300 families erosion victims
Friends Organization distributed 13 sewing machines among the helpless women
Free medical camp held in Khulna
Two women die from snakebite


Latest News
Samsung sets goal to attain 100% clean energy by 2050
2 killed as bus hits auto-rickshaw in Cumilla
SSC exams begin across country
PM leaves Dhaka for London, New York
2 get life term for raping housewife in Bhola
4 killed as covered van crashes into auto-rickshaw in Ctg
Pakistan floods: Dengue cases soaring after record monsoon
Elderly man electrocuted in Sunamganj
Haaland winner reminds Guardiola of Cruyff as Man City see off Dortmund
WHO chief: COVID pandemic may end in near future
Most Read News
Queen's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace
BNP Vice-Chairman Shah Moazzem Hossain passes away
First Super Specialized Hospital opened in country
UN chief appeals for cooperation to address 'world in peril'
South Korea fines Google, Meta over privacy violations
Police use a water cannon to disperse Bharatiya Janata Party
SSC candidate gang raped, couple among five held
Mahmudullah axed as BCB announces World Cup squad
Root warns rivals England are no 'one-trick pony'
South Africa coach Boucher to quit after T20 World Cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft