Friends Organization distributed 13 sewing machines among the helpless women at a programme held in Ishwardi of Pabna on Tuesday. Deputy Director of Pabna District Social Services Department Rashedul Kabir was present as the chief guest while Alhaj Kabir Ali presided over the distribution programme. Upazila Social Services Officer Khandaker Masud Rana and Family Planning Officer Dilara Khatun also attended the programme. photo: observer