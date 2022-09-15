Free medical camp held in Khulna

KHULNA, Sept 14: A day-long free medical camp was held in Paikgachha Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Non-governmental organization RRF organized the medical camp at Gadaipur.

Specialist Dr Masud Al Imran and Dr Pritam Karmakar provided healthcare to 151 people at that time.

RRF Chuknagar Regional Manager Md Mushfiqur Rahman inaugurated the programme at around 10am.

Branch Manager of the organization Moni Shankar Mandal, Sheikh Arifur Rahman, Project Coordinator Tapas Sadhu, and Health Officers Nazreen Nahar and Nazirun Akhter were in overall management.













