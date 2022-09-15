Two women die from snakebite

KUSHTIA, Sept 14: A housewife and her mother-in-law died after being bitten by a snake in Khoksa Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Kamrunnahar, 17 and her mother-in-law Zainab Begum, 48, residents of Mamudanipur Village under Jayanti Hazra Union in the upazila.

It was learnt that Zainab and Kamrunnahar were bitten by a poisonous snake at around 2:30 am while they were sleeping in their house, which left the duo critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued them and took to Khoksa Upazila Health Complex at around 6:30am.

Later on, they were shifted to Kushtia General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.










