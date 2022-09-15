Four people found dead in 4 dists

Four people including a minor girl and a woman have been found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Narsingdi, Bogura, Jashore and Narayanganj, on Monday and Tuesday.

NARSINGDI: The body of an eight-year-old minor child has been recovered from her neighbour's house in Shibpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday night after eight hours of her missing.

Deceased Sayma Akhter was the daughter of Sarwar Jahan, a resident of Jashore area in the upazila. She was a third grader at a local primary school.

Police recovered the body from a closet of the house of Hanif Mia, neighbour of Sarwar Jahan, at around 9pm.

Sayma had been missing since 1pm on Tuesday.

Later in the afternoon, the family started announcement through loud speaker in the area and informed the matter to police.

On suspicion, police searched Hanif Miah's house and recovered the body wrapped in a sack which was kept inside the closet.

Police, however, detained Hanif and his wife Shelly in connection with the incident.

The body was sent to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shibpur Model Police Station (PS) Md Salahuddin Mia confirmed the incident, adding that a case has been filed in this regard.

BOGURA: Police recovered the body of a man from his lover's house in Dhunat Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Bancha Karmaker, 50, son of Nikhil Chandra Karmaker, a resident of Bilkajuli Village in the upazila.

Police sources said Bancha Karmaker had been working as a blacksmith in Hukum Ali Bus Stand area on the Dhunat-Sherpur road. He developed an extramarital affair with Selina Begum, 42, a divorcee of Pakurihata Village, recently. On Monday night, Bancha went to the house of Selina Begum.

Later on, locals spotted the body of Bancha lying on a veranda in that house on Tuesday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at noon and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers arrested Selina Begum for questioning. She claimed that Bancha slipped on the ground of the veranda and died on the spot.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Dhunat PS Asaduzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.

Legal action will be taken after investigation, the SI added.

SHARSHA, JASHORE: Police recovered the body a young man from Benapole border area in Sharsha Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Benapole Port PS OC Kamal Hossain Bhuyian said locals spotted the body near the Indian border in Rogunathpur Village at around 10am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Jashore General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Locals suspected that the man might be a member of any smugglers' group.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased, the OC added.

NARAYANGANJ: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a young man from beside a road in Bandar Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Ferdous, 21, son of Nazrul Isalm, a resident of Shuvokordi area in the upazila. He was the driver of a battery-run auto-rickshaw.

Bandar PS OC Deepak Chandra Saha said locals spotted the body beside a road in Kandipara area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narayanganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police suspect that he might have been murdered.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the OC added.









